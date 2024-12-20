The Government is holding water companies to account - Emma Hardy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Water and Floods Minister, it’s my job to drive forward this government’s Plan for Change, which means holding water companies to account and putting an end to the scandalous situation we’ve inherited.

In my constituency of Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice, I know that some people are struggling to make ends meet, so it’s a difficult pill to swallow that water bills will need to go up to pay for the upgrades to protect future generations and the environment. I wish I could go back in time and make sure the right investments were made sooner, but what I am focused on now is making sure bill payers are getting the best possible value for money.

In our first week in government, we set out to address this unprecedented challenge and create a fairer water system for customers. Immediately, we ringfenced customer money for investment to stop it being used for water company boss bonuses and shareholder payouts. And if our money isn’t spent, it will be refunded to customers.

Emma Hardy is the Minister for Water and Flooding and MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice. PIC: PA

We will be doubling compensation payments when companies don’t deliver for customers and the environment – for example when there is a supply outage, low pressure in our taps or drinking water becomes contaminated.

Making sure customers and the environment are at the heart of water companies’ focus is one of the central components of the Water (Special Measures) Bill, which we are introducing into the House of Commons this week.

The Bill will spark a culture change in the water sector. Customer voices will be put front and centre by creating powerful new customer panels which can call forward board members and executives for questioning. Water companies will also no longer be able to get away with foul play because regulators will be handed the most significant increase in their enforcement powers in a decade. Water bosses will face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking and the Bill will introduce new powers to bring automatic and severe fines against polluters. It will also give Ofwat new powers to ban the payment of bonuses if environmental standards are not met.

These are just the first steps. In October, we appointed Sir Jon Cunliffe to lead the largest review of the water sector since privatisation. I have had lots of conversations with investors, and it’s clear that previous uncertainty in the sector has affected investment in water companies. But rest assured, this Government is working with investors to bring in over £88bn to rebuild our water infrastructure – that’s the biggest ever investment in our water sector.

As investment goes into the water industry, it will generate thousands of well-paid jobs around the country to support our number one mission of growing the economy.

None of this can happen overnight and people are rightly outraged at the state of waterways - I’ve heard them loud and clear. We’re working as fast as we can to get the water system and swimming spots back on track and I will do everything within my power to make sure money is used in the right way so we can clear up our waterways, secure our future water supply and build the homes we need.