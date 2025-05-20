The Government is on a collision course with the countryside once again

The Government is once again on a collision course with the countryside, this time with its plans to reform local planning committees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to restrict the role of local planning committees could undermine democracy while potentially failing to address housing shortages.

Countryside charity CPRE says that the real problem is with big housebuilders maximising their profits by hoarding planning permissions while drip-feeding unaffordable, poor-quality properties onto the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the Government can hit its target of 1.5 million new homes by prioritising existing permissions and brownfield sites.

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour is already skating on thin ice when it comes to the countryside. While the Government’s zeal to get Britain building again is laudable, given the severe housing shortages, there is also a great need to protect the countryside.

It isn’t just a simple case of nimbyism or of aesthetics. The countryside is vital when it comes to protecting towns and cities from the elements.

The concerns of local communities when it comes to planning cannot be summarily dismissed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad