The Government is on shaky ground when it comes to business confidence
But Labour knew what it was coming into before the General Election last year. It has spent enough time telling the nation of the various wrongs that needed to be put right.
However, the latest intervention from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) shows that it has made major mistakes since Sir Keir Starmer moved into Downing Street.
Its chairman says the Chancellor has “bruised” business confidence by expecting companies to help fill the hole in public finances.
Rupert Soames says business leaders are less likely to employ people in the current climate. Just when businesses need to flourish they find themselves crippled by additional challenges.
The impact is already being felt here in Yorkshire with some hospitality businesses pulling down the shutters for the last time.
Mr Soames says Labour has created “a hole in the confidence and trust that business has in the Government”.
This is dangerous territory for the Government. Boris Johnson’s Tory party abandoned businesses and subsequently the Conservatives paid the price. If Sir Keir is serious about being more than a one-term Prime Minister, then his Government needs to win back the confidence of business leaders.
These are the wealth creators who will deliver that fabled growth that Labour claims to want.
The pressure is mounting on the Government with the rate that it can borrow money at rising again, after it spiralled earlier in January.
Ultimately, there is no quick fix for the economy but without the backing of business, there is no fix at all.
