The Government is once again showing its lack of understanding about the countryside with its “build, baby, build” policy - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a pony, a pram, a tractor and an assortment of dogs, along with walking sticks and maybe a mobility scooter. These locals, from the village of Dishforth between Thirsk and Ripon, had gathered to protest at government targets for new housing after being informed of a proposal for up to 98 new homes in their midst.

They are absolutely and utterly spot on to flag up that such a huge development risks catapulting their rural North Yorkshire village into “a town with no services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No sooner had former Defra Secretary Steve Reed - you know the one, who hardly stepped foot onto any farms when he was in post and failed to show any kind of remorse over his Treasury colleagues’ foolish family farm tax - taken over the housing remit from departed Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner than he urged developers to “build, baby, build.”

Housing Secretary Steve Reed during the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

To do so shows an utter lack of understanding. Just as this gentleman seemed not to give a jot about farmers forced to turn their backs on the fields worked by the generations before them, the upskittling of country communities seems to be of no interest whatsoever.

Rewinding, this Government of townies has set a target of more than 4,000 new homes a year for North Yorkshire - up from 1,384. Perhaps if they visited some of these otherwise dots on maps, they would start to get the picture about the impact. Or maybe they are, like children in toy shops, only interested in seeing the shiny and new in front of them.

Dishforth has already seen two new estates built in recent years, with the number of homes almost doubling from 200 in 2018 to nearly 350 in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People from outside, in their ivory towers in London, seem to have no grasp of the knock-on impact of such urbanisation of rural areas. What about the doctors, the school places, the transport, the sewerage systems and so-on? Country roads and their junctions were not designed for all this new traffic. It struck this reporter as very poignant that the little girl holding her pony in the press photo will more than likely never be able to ride down these roads again if the houses are built. The farmer with his tractor will get nothing but beeping horns and complaints. With its politics of envy, does this make Labour happy? Doing away with rural ways of life to try and mitigate the long-held chips on their shoulders.

Yes, people must live somewhere and - as the mother of two children in their 20s who seem an age away from being able to afford to step onto the housing ladder - it’s a problem close to home.

However, come back and tell us all these properties need to be built when the potholes have been filled and the ditches dredged; when a bit of rain doesn’t cause flooding or a dry spell brings about hosepipe bans.

Come back and build them when there is a school place and a doctor’s appointment ready and waiting for whoever moves in. Infrastructure is everything. As an aside, does anybody even bother to look at developing redundant space above shops and suchlike?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In farming, there is an old saying about more land not being made. There is no truer word and once it’s covered in housing or solar powers (whatever the current whim of the Government) that is it. No more land. We will be held ransom to importing food - of questionable welfare standards - from abroad. And all those air miles?

Our local supermarket has its shelves stacked with steak from Australia for heaven’s sake.

It will be years before this voter can even begin to think about forgiving the Conservatives for handing Sir Keir Starmer the keys to Downing Street.

Yes, the boys and girls in blue should hang their heads in shame for a good while yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while we are talking about housing, there was the beginnings of a bit of sense set out in a speech to the party's conference in Manchester by shadow chancellor Mel Stride.

His notion of “rewarding work" by giving young people a £5,000 tax rebate towards their first home when they get their first full-time job made some sense.