The Government is right to go after NHS managers who silence whistleblowers - Ismail Mulla

More and more money is being poured into a bottomless pit and taxpayers are justified asking whether they are getting value for money.

That does not mean that people should be venting their frustration at frontline workers. Doctors, nurses, porters and even admin staff are vital to the functioning of the health service.

Where the Government does need to aim its focus is the bloated managerial structure. It has already started turning the ship towards the right direction. The abolishment of NHS England will be painful but necessary.

However, the Government will have to go further if it is going to get on top of the social care crisis. Taxpayers, certainly those who are part of the squeezed middle, can’t afford to cough up further. An additional tax to fund social care looks more and more difficult.

Properly funding social care is about shifting the strain off the NHS. Less strain should also result in greater efficiency and as such a shifting of funds to social care. That’s why we need a dedicated national care service.

But back to my original point of managers in the NHS. Despite various reorganisations, they always seem to be the first onto the life rafts. That needs to change. Scrutinising their performance is the right way to go about it.

There is also a culture of fear that needs to be stamped out. That will only come from showing the door to those managers who seek to muzzle genuine concerns of those who work within the NHS.

That is why the Government’s announcement that NHS managers who silence whistleblowers will be banned from taking up other senior health service roles is to be welcomed.

Legislation is set to be put forward to Parliament next year to introduce professional standards and regulation of NHS managers.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the reforms will “slam the door in the face of unsuitable managers”.

He added: “I’m determined to create a culture of honesty and openness in the NHS where whistleblowers are protected, and that demands tough enforcement.

“If you silence whistleblowers, you will never work in the NHS again.

“We’ve got to create the conditions where staff are free to come forward and sound the alarm when things go wrong. Protecting the reputation of the NHS should never be put before protecting patient safety.

“Most NHS leaders are doing a fantastic job, but we need to stop the revolving door that allows managers sacked for misconduct or incompetence to be quietly moved to another well-paid role in another part of the NHS.”

A lot of people will wholeheartedly agree with that. If Streeting is able to take on poor performing managers, then not only will the NHS be a better place for those who operate within it but also win the public’s confidence.

As Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, says patients expect NHS managers “to be held to the same high standards as clinical staff, and that should include consistent regulation”.

She added: “A clear, fair process to prevent those who commit serious misconduct from returning to senior roles will be an important step forward, and it’s vital that patient involvement continues to shape proposals as further regulation is considered.”

The arrogance of some of these managers is breathtaking. They will happily allow the ship to sail straight for the iceberg knowing full well that they will escape the blame. Anyone who dares question the fact that the iceberg is in sight is to be sent to the galley.

If there is one thing the NHS needs is more honesty. It cannot continue to carry passengers and it certainly cannot afford to allow incompetent managers to hide in the dark corners that have been created by virtue of how bloated the NHS has become.

Silencing whistleblowers could end up leading the NHS into very dark places. We have already seen that with the Infected Blood Scandal.

While trimming the fat is necessary, I would urge caution against a populist Doge-style chainsawing of the health service. Understand what each manager is tasked with, how critical their function is and then decide whether what they do is absolutely necessary and whether they are delivering against that remit.