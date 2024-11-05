The Government is right to scrutinise new free schools such as the proposed new college in Keighley - Kevin O’Hare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why we at Keighley College - along with the Association of Colleges and many schools and academies - welcome the new value for money review of proposed new ‘free schools’ that has been announced by Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

This will involve scrutinising 44 proposals that were approved, in principle, by central government under the previous administration. Those include plans for New College Keighley, an academic sixth form college that would be run by the New Collaborative Learning Trust (NCLT) and increase sixth form provision in the district by 1,000 places.

Announcing the review, Ms Phillipson made it clear that her focus will be on avoiding the ‘over-supply of places’ which, as well as representing poor value, ‘can be detrimental to the other, more established’ schools and colleges in the relevant areas.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson leaves 10 Downing Street. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

And this touches upon the very heart of the matter.

Supporters of the free schools programme, championed by the last government, claim these new schools and colleges help to plug educational gaps while raising standards and creating fresh opportunities.

Those arguments may have some merit in specific circumstances, but only if these new institutions are actually needed in the areas concerned in the first place. That is precisely what the new review will be considering.

A report by Schools Week last year showed that around three in five planned free school places were scheduled to open in areas that had increasing numbers of surplus places. That national picture is reflected locally: in Keighley, for example, we know that currently we only have around 800 sixth form students across the district. So quite how those 1,000 extra places that New College Keighley is targeting will be filled, is a mystery.

Indeed, a recent Bradford Council document - Post 16 Sufficiency Assessment for Bradford - noted that not only was there already more than enough A level and other Level 3 qualification provision, but that what the local authority area is actually crying out for is more educational places for lower level courses. The report states that while ‘supply of Level 3 provision is…now broadly in line with need’, there is ‘significant demand for pre-Level 3 provision’.

For Keighley, and the Bradford District, the additional A Level places that would be created by the proposed new college are not only not needed but would risk destabilising other local education providers and, ultimately, wasting public money. That is not just our view but one shared by the leaders of eight local schools and three further education colleges.

By creating an over-supply of educational places and aggressive competition, we would be facing a situation where either the new college fails or student numbers drop away at one or more of the existing colleges, thereby threatening their survival.

Any of those scenarios would represent an unacceptable waste of public funds and risk damaging, rather than enhancing, the level of local academic attainment by spreading the number of student places - and so funding - too thinly.

The value for money review offers the Department for Education the chance to identify and cancel such expensive red herrings and, instead, look at where the money could be more wisely spent. We would contend that supporting the growing demand for T Levels plus other vocational or technical qualifications, which will help tackle the country’s skills gap, would be a great place to start.

When we campaigned last year, as a member of the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, against the then-government’s free schools plans, we and our partners raised the very same concerns that Ms Phillipson is now seeking to address.

We are confident this review will support our contention that, for most areas, these free schools and colleges would represent an unnecessary and costly distraction.

If so, we hope the Education Secretary will follow the logic of her argument and redirect the funds that are saved from scrapping such projects into our existing post-16 education provision: with a sharp focus on where additional places are required to meet local needs.

A push for ‘elite’ provision, rather than local demand, was actually behind the previous government’s support for many of the new free sixth forms it approved in principle - which included proposals by Eton College and Star Academies Trust.

By conducting a thorough review, based on what represents the best possible value for public money, the new government can cancel some of these unneeded projects and put the funds to much better use. That would represent an important affirmation that raising the educational bar for the many, and not just a select few, is at the heart of its mission.