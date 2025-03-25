The Government is undermining rural investment with inheritance tax changes
Despite repeated protests and growing evidence that this would harm many farming businesses up and down the country, the Government has not listened.
While a lot of the focus around IHT changes has rightly been on the individual impact on farmers, the Chancellor’s changes could also lead to devastation on a macro level as well.
Research from the business group CBI paints a bleak picture of job losses and cancelled investment.
More than 4,000 businesses and farms across the UK took part in the research. It found that more than 200,000 jobs could be lost during this Parliament, while the changes could produce a net fiscal loss of £1.9bn for the Treasury and wipe £14.9bn from the economy in lost business activity.
Almost a quarter, 23 per cent, of family businesses and almost one in five family farms, 17 per cent, have cut jobs or paused recruitment since the Budget. The findings also reveal that more than half, 55 per cent, of family-owned businesses and just below half, 49 per cent, of family farms have paused or cancelled planned investments.
For a Government that talks a lot about economic growth this policy clearly undermines rural growth. It only adds fuel to the fire that the Government is blind to the needs of rural communities. The Government must reconsider its IHT policy and its approach towards farming communities.
