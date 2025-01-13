The Government lacks the vision to deliver a National Care Service - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has become such a staple approach to problems that I suppose I shouldn’t be shocked, but when it comes to fixing the social care crisis in this country, urgency and a clear sense of purpose are badly needed.

In opposition political parties have very few luxuries. One of them is that they have time to work out their solutions to major policy challenges. So when Labour announced their plans for a National Care Service prior to the election I assumed they had their approach figured out and were ready to implement it.

They’ve now announced that they can’t do anything much until they have commissioned a review. That might get round to reporting sometime in the middle of 2026. So that Ministers can weigh up the options and then possibly do something in 2028. If all goes well and no one decides to delay the work until after the next election.

It looks very much like their statements were no more than nice sound bites and they either had no idea what a National Care Service would consist of or no real intention of redirecting sufficient resources to make it happen.

This country is facing huge problems over a growing elderly population with not enough young people to care for them. We now officially have no strategy to deal with it.

Almost everyone who has studied the NHS will tell you that bed blocking is a huge problem. In Wales they recently had 50 per cent of all their ambulances parked outside A&E units waiting to offload patients because there were not enough beds, doctors and nurses to look after new patients.

At the same time there were recovering patients, who needed no more than the most routine care and attention, occupying the beds those urgent new patients needed.

Much the same problem exists up and down the country and the consequences can be horrible. I sat in acute pain from kidney stones for eight hours in A&E recently. It wasn’t a one off. When I went again with a close relative last week the wait was seven hours. It wasn’t a busy night and it was in a hospital rated as excellent.

Local authorities can look after the patients who are occupying many of the scarce NHS facilities much cheaper and are usually able to do so in much pleasanter environments. They are also very skilled at adapting homes and organising care packages that enable people to live in their own place.

What they lack are enough trained staff, enough money to pay wages that will attract them to work in rewarding but challenging jobs and enough ability to invest in new facilities.

The new government made a good start by providing emergency funding to stop the rot and to help shore up a struggling care system.

What was needed to follow up on that was a vision and a policy that would make it possible for more patients with longstanding needs to move out of the NHS and become well looked after by the care service and for families to be helped with the cost of care.

Those costs can be crippling for relatives if someone they care about needs specialist dementia care for a decade or more. It is worth paying a bit more in tax to avoid that risk.

Instead of moving forward with a bold plan the government has now officially decided to kick the can down the road.

It takes time to recruit and train new care staff. It takes time to create new premises or develop new homecare packages so that more people can be housed and looked after at reasonable prices. It also takes time to improve the communications and referral mechanisms which enable people to stop being patients and to be looked after in more appropriate locations.

It also takes time to ensure that funding and care follows the person and to break down tensions between hospital administrators wanting to free up beds and people who are nervous about the risk of being pushed out without support.

The NHS is still remarkably good at looking after people who are inside its system and need predictable procedures. What it is poor at is the entry process and the exit process. All too often people leave the service without clarity and support about what happens next.

Sorting that problem isn’t easy and it is not unreasonable for politicians to examine policies carefully and test them to destruction before they rush to implement them. What is completely unreasonable is to promise people that you have those policies in place and ready to go before the election. Only to announce after it that you don’t really know what to do and need an 18 month study before you can get serious about solving it.

No wonder cynicism is on the increase.