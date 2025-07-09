The Government needs to articulate a clear plan for education as MPs warn its unclear how Labour will meet its teachers pledge
This has created not only a recruitment but also a retention crisis within education with teachers opting to quit for other careers.
While the 6,500 additional teachers would be welcome, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned that it is “unclear” how the Government will deliver on this pledge.
MPs said that Labour “lacks a coherent plan”, suitable targets and sufficient evidence of what works to improve teacher recruitment and retention.
The PAC’s report is illuminating. It calls on the Department for Education (DfE) to look at changes to contractual and working conditions. Offering flexible-working could entice more people to join the profession.
The report also calls on the DfE to assess pay against other recruitment and retention initiatives.
Most of all, the Government needs to restore the social contract. There are too many parents that view education at school for their child as optional. Without parental investment in a child’s education, the teacher’s job becomes much harder.
One of the major reasons teachers cite for quitting is pupil behaviour, which is worse at schools in deprived areas. And recruitment and retention is also a greater challenge for these schools.
The Government needs to quickly come up with a clear, detailed plan on how it intends to deliver the extra teachers and conditions in classrooms to stop teachers quitting the profession.
