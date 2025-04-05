The Government needs to ensure the cladding scandal never happens again

The cladding scandal is a cautionary tale in pushing ahead with building minus robust regulation. Builders may find regulation onerous and in some instances there is unnecessary red tape that holds back development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Grenfell Tower fire was a reminder that taking a chainsaw to regulations could ultimately lead to innocent lives being lost.

As Giles Grover, from the End Our Cladding Scandal, who became an activist after the property for which he is a leaseholder was found to contain cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, says, Government de-regulation has led to this scandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While questions can and should be asked as to how so many high rise flats have been clad in materials that could put people’s lives at risk, a far more important issue is remedial work.

A general view of Grenfell Tower, in west London. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

If risk has been identified then remedial work should be going ahead at pace. That is not the case. A lot of leaseholders have faced sleepless nights as progress continues at a glacial pace.

The Government cannot allow remedial work to fall victim to its house building ambitions. The safety of those living in blocks of flats should be the number one priority.

The fact that eight years on from the Grenfell Tower disaster, many people are locked into a potential tinderbox is simply unacceptable. The trauma and distress it has caused to the people trapped by unsafe cladding is clearly evident in the pages of this newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be unfair to lay the blame on the doorstep of the current Government. It has pledged to take action with its Remediation Acceleration Plan but it needs to take on board warnings from MPs.