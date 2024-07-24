The Government needs to lay down a marker on food security and support British farmers

While it is early days yet, the new Government needs to lay down a marker and put together a food strategy that ensures farmers are not forced to deploy their land for other purposes.

In the first few weeks of this Government, there has been a lot of talk about commissioning new onshore wind and solar developments. The aim of switching to renewables is a commendable one.

Not only is it much needed for the environment but also it will go a long way towards buttressing energy security in this country.

But there is genuine angst amongst farming communities about where it leaves farmland. Angst that will only be heightened by the survey showing that 80 per cent of farmers say that current market dynamics have pressurised them into considering alternative ways to make money from their land and farming businesses.

Their entrepreneurialism is to be applauded and this pivot doesn’t necessarily mean that they have moved away completely from farming but the fact that for many their primary work is no longer sustainable in itself is a great cause for concern.

All farmers surveyed said they were currently using at least some of their land in non-traditional ways. The most popular venture at 66 per cent being increasing biodiversity, which is undoubtedly important, not least for food security.

However, farmers need clarity from the new Government as to how it will support this all important sector.