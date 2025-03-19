The Government needs to set out plan to tackle missing and unaudited data on local authority finances
People would rightly expect in instances such as this that the central government will have a clear picture of the financial health of the 426 English local authorities. However, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has warned that the Government is flying blind when it comes to council finances.
At a time when the taxpayer burden has never been higher, the lack of sufficient Government oversight over worsening local authority finances is deeply worrying.
Elon Musk might be a divisive character but his war on waste as part of the Trump administration has resonated with many people not just in the US but on this side of the Atlantic.
There are many councils here that feature well salaried posts with convoluted job titles that serve to primary ratepayer function. Meanwhile critical services are suffering. But if the Government doesn’t have sufficient oversight, then efficiency savings would go begging.
The PAC report warns of a lack of financial transparency for local authorities, at the same time as they face rising populations, higher demand on social care and lower council incomes.
The overall impact of the missing data is estimated as net income being overstated in the Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) by £34.4bn and net debt overstated by £31.7bn. The Government needs to set out a plan for reducing the level of missing and unaudited data within the WGA.
