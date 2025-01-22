The Government needs to take recycling out of the hands of individual local authorities - Daniel Coates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a circular economy when it comes to plastic drink bottles – with all of them being made from the same material, meaning they can be picked out of waste streams, recycled and used again and again.

Sadly, the same can’t currently be said for the plastic trays that are used predominately for food packaging. Think of all the meat products in your supermarket and those are the trays we’re talking about here. But, and this is important - the only reason for that is that nobody has stood up and shouted long and hard enough about the best material to use for this.

The packaging industry needs to adopt clear rPET Mono as the manufacturing material of choice for all trays in order to ensure they end up being recycled. This simple step would create a sea change in the disposal of trays that would please all the plastic naysayers by leading to widespread recycling and a circular economy for them.

At present, different manufacturers use various forms of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) for manufacturing, which means it makes recycling trays en-masse virtually impossible. Why? Different materials need to go into different recycling streams and sorting them out is confusing for the consumer and time consuming, costly and commercially unviable for recyclers.

As already mentioned, but worth reiterating, plastic drink bottles are consistently made of the same material, which means they can all be recycled and the material fed back into the manufacturing process.

Clear rPET mono is, without a shadow of doubt, the perfect material solution for trays. It is strong, offers a glass-like clarity for clear presentation of food, is environmentally friendly, 100 per cent recyclable and can be used without any drop off in a food product’s shelf-life.

And the benefits don’t stop there – it’s also cheaper than standard rPET products, which is a huge commercial plus point for it. An agreement to use it as standard across all plastic trays would change the face of recycling in this country.

Many packaging manufacturers are already moving to clear rPET Mono, so the industry is going in the right direction. However, these positive steps aren’t supported by the Government. There simply isn’t a nationwide approach to recycling; instead, everything is left down to the local councils, who, as we know, have different recycling rules and different coloured recycling bins – a recipe for confusion up and down the country.

The Government needs to step in, take recycling out of the hands of individual local authorities and create a joined-up approach to increase recycling across the board.

By doing so, they would remove consumer confusion; throw their support behind the packaging manufacturers and retailers in the strides they’re taking to stop plastic waste ending up in landfill; and, as a result, point the way to the sea change that will end the demonisation of the plastic packaging and create a new circular economy that the entire country can be proud of.