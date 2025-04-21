The Government seems determined to disappoint its own supporters - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour got in by winning only 34 per cent of the votes. The party only managed to secure a huge majority because of our current electoral system. There was a decline in the number of people who voted for it.

Since then hope has been in short supply and largely drowned out by hard words about what a mess they found the country in and the need to obey strict fiscal rules. It is an approach which hasn’t exactly inspired people. The new government has seemed at times to be virtually determined to disappoint its own supporters.

Much of the problem has lain with reckless promises that were made before the election in the belief that the public wasn’t capable of coping with hearing messages about what was really necessary. That left the Chancellor with a very restricted set of options. She couldn’t raise more money from the very rich because she had ruled out income tax rises, increasing inheritance tax and charging hefty rates of council tax on those who own large mansions.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wire

The consequence of that was a series of serious missteps such as cutting winter fuel allowances not just for those who were top rate income tax earners but for shedloads of pensioners who are living on the breadline.

It is also the reason why she had to raise National Insurance rates, a move which was a lot more painful and badly targeted than an honest and open attempt to raise income tax rates would have been. Raising national insurance rates really does discourage employment and hits small businesses and ordinary working people instead of oligarchs owning large mansions in the British countryside.

The one measure which was put in place to target the very wealthy was the inheritance tax rises on farmland. Unfortunately, there was no exemption for people who could prove they were actively farming land. The limits were set so low that they hit even small Dales hill farmers who earned below minimum wage from land that was worth more than the threshold. Many of the wealthiest landowners employ good accountants and lawyers who can hide their ownership of land behind shell companies. Those small Dales farmers don’t and families risk losing their land.

Land in the country has also come under threat as a consequence of one of the other things that happened in the run up to the election. Building developers started talking seriously to the incoming government and recognised which party it made most business sense to pump donations into. A policy of growth at almost any price emerged from the pre-election dialogue. The result is huge quantities of house building being directed towards green fields in the suburbs accompanied by remarkably little focus on transforming the inner cities and refitting existing buildings.

If the domestic policies have been a disappointment, then the international ones have at times seemed perfectly designed to disappoint those who voted Labour. In opposition leaders were rightly quick to condemn the war crimes of Hamas as it ordered the murder and kidnapping of Jewish people for the supposed crime of being Israeli citizens. In government they have proved remarkably slow and reluctant to condemn Netanyahu’s own war crimes even when they have reached different orders of magnitude.

Cities have been systematically flattened, hospitals bombed, columns of medics assassinated and their bodies buried in shallow graves. Yet the British government carries on selling arms and providing logistical information to a government that is openly advocating a vision of Gaza without Palestinians. Criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government coming from Jewish people in Tel Aviv has often sounded fiercer and more coherent than what is said by Keir Starmer.

A similar blind spot seems to exist over how to deal with the US under Trump. There can’t be many people who voted Labour who are impressed by the spectacle of a British Prime Minister inviting an arrogant boastful bully to tea with the King of Canada at a time when that bully is threatening Canadian sovereignty and imposing tariffs on the British economy.

Keir Starmer came to prominence as one of the strongest opponents in the Labour movement of a bad Brexit. Now he is risking closing the doors to a better deal with our major trading partners in the EU in the naïve hope that he can strike a fair deal with Donald Trump. Nor did many people vote Labour in the hope that it would contemplate offering concessions to US Tech companies dominated by oligarchs to persuade the US to put tariffs on other countries.

The second we seem isolated, friendless and dependent on his good will President Trump is likely to exploit our weakness. There is a thin line between realism and appeasement and this government seems to have crossed it. Is this the change that people waited 14 years for?