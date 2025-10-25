The Government stands at a crossroads on Northern Powerhouse Rail

The Government stands at an important crossroads ahead of the next month’s Budget. The next few weeks will reveal to Yorkshire whether Labour is to be taken seriously on its promises on infrastructure investment or whether it will deliver yet more disappointment for the region.

The litmus test at hand is Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR). A decision on the future of high speed rail across the North has been kicked back but it is due in the next few weeks.

If the Government thinks it can get away with fudging the decision, then it is in for a rude awakening. People in Yorkshire did not put their faith in Labour to see more of the same.

That is why the Government would be well advised to avoid the temptation to cut short NPR with fears growing that it may be reduced to just the North West, linking Liverpool to Manchester. Such a move would not deliver the transformation that a NPR in full has the potential to.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street, London. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Any talk of economic growth is redundant if the Government is unable to throw its weight behind an enabler of growth like NPR. And they may as well do away with the Northern Powerhouse name for the project.

A failure to deliver NPR in full would be on the doorstep of Number 10. Unless Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants that to become his legacy in this region, then he should order his Government to avoid the temptation to short change Yorkshire on high speed rail again.