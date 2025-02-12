The Government will need to put its money where its mouth is in the bid to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The Chancellor’s announcement backing efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was a significant shift for the site that has been dormant since 2022.

However, as the delay to the final decision signed-off yesterday shows, the runway to getting the airport reopened is far from smooth. Primarily it comes down to finances.

The Mayor of South Yorkshire is right to delay the decision on £105m Doncaster Sheffield Airport funding until an independent assessment of risks to public funds are carried out.

When so much public money is at stake it would be negligent to power ahead until a clear picture emerges regarding the business case for DSA’s reopening.

Empty car parks infront of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire.

Despite the delay, Oliver Coppard will still be releasing £10m of the £105m to pay for 'essential' costs in progressing reopening plans in the interim.

This will be seen as a statement of intent by campaigners who are eager to see the airport reopened.

However, what happens to this £10m along with the £10m being provided by Doncaster Council if the airport isn’t reopened? Ultimately, that is taxpayer money that will disappear. So it is understandable that there will be some reservations.

What this shows is that if the business case is robust then DSA will require more than just warm words from the Government.

How is the Government going to deliver Heathrow’s third runway if it is unable to help local leaders reopen DSA?