Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Media Minister, I am aware just how fortunate we are to live in a country served by a free and independent press. Journalism is the bedrock of a healthy democracy and we should all feel a sense of gratitude towards the journalists working tirelessly to bring us a truthful view of what is happening in the world every day.

Since 1754 this paper has done incredible work to keep Yorkshire informed and connected, not only in my constituency in Barnsley but across the county as a whole, from York and Doncaster to Wakefield and Hull. Local media plays a central role in people's lives. It shines a light on the best this community has to offer, while helping to boost the local economy and give voice to residents’ concerns and aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local journalism demonstrated its value yet again during this summer’s civil unrest. I had the opportunity to visit The Yorkshire Post newsroom shortly afterwards to thank the paper’s journalists, some of whom had experienced abuse and attacks. As I said then, the harassment and abuse of reporters is totally unacceptable and the government will never waver in its commitment to protect their safety.

A generic view of newspapers. PIC: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

During that unrest, local media were often the first on the scene, providing reporting that dispelled misinformation and, I believe, helped to ease the tensions we saw among certain communities. This clearly demonstrates the importance of local journalism to millions of people across the country.

However, unfortunately levels of coverage also vary widely, highlighting the financial strain local journalism is under. This is an ongoing problem for the sector, which saw 320 local titles close between 2009 and 2019. We are in danger of losing these benefits in towns and villages across the UK if we allow its decline to continue.

So let me outline what this government is going to do about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We rightly expect the press to hold the government to account, but it is not the responsibility of this government to tell the media what it can or cannot say. We want to create an environment where high-quality local and national journalism can thrive, free from government interference in what it reports.

One of the first things the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy did upon coming to office was announce the development of a new local and regional media strategy, to support the sector in developing the tools it needs to thrive. The strategy will seek to protect and sustain access to trustworthy news at a local level.

Through the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, we will rebalance the relationship between the news industry and tech giants like Google and Meta, helping news publishers to get fair terms and fair compensation when their work is hosted on digital platforms.

In December, I will co-chair the reconvened National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, bringing together experts from the media, policing, prosecution services and civil society, to tackle new and emerging threats to journalists' safety through the delivery of our National Action Plan. Any attempt to intimidate, silence or censor their work is an attack on a free press and will not be tolerated.