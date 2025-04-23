The Government’s net zero policies are overkill and will only make the poor poorer - Sarah Todd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toys also, there is nothing worse than handing over a game that is instantly dismissed as either babyish or too grown up.

When we were young there were always relations, namely aunties of a certain age, that could be relied upon to furnish us with gift tokens at birthdays and Christmas. How funny, on the occasion of this 11th birthday, to realise that an evolution into such a gift giver has happened.

She seemed to be genuinely pleased with her book token (unless drama is a new interest) and think she felt quite important with the plastic credit-type card, the bright colours in stark contrast to the plain paper ones of our childhoods.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Gift vouchers are thought to have been invented by enterprising shop owners in the 1930s and they were a popular currency in record shops.

One was probably used for this teeny bopper’s first single, Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz. This foursome’s catchy number went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981.

Looking back, 40-odd years on, singer Cheryl Baker believes the brightly coloured outfits and rip away skirts were the icing on the cake that won them the competition. It was a cheeky little routine in its own way, but not weird or odd like so many acts have become. Families watched the Eurovision television coverage together, learning about the different nations and their cultures in the background interviews. Now it seems all about shock value, a quick headline rather than any actual musical talent.

Talking of headlines, ones about net zero are everywhere and the man pushing them, Labour’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Miliband, seems to take pride in inhabiting a way of thinking as wacky as the most outlandish of those singing contestants.

Just as Trump’s tariffs have gone a step too far, the Government’s net zero policies are overkill; likely to make the poor poorer and widen the gap between wealthy and struggling industries and communities.

Research funded by the Nuffield Foundation and developed with the University of Leeds, University of York, and Trinity College Dublin has found the poorest 40 per cent of households are at risk of falling into ‘transition poverty’ due to the changes required in how we live, spend, travel, work, eat and so-on.

Our traditional industries are being sacrificed on this green alter; a bitter pill to swallow when so many other countries are ploughing the same old furrow. An agricultural term is used deliberately, as our farmers are more than used to such discrepancy.

For decades they have adhered to the highest possible animal welfare and food production standards, while so many other countries turn a blind eye, putting them at an advantage when it comes to pricing. No proud British farmer would slacken standards, but it’s blooming hard trading on an international stage when the playing field is far from equal.

While we can all understand solar panels - on rooftops rather than farmland - it’s hard to stomach stories about the parts being used to assemble them being made elsewhere, such as China.

There is nothing clever about not manufacturing items but then buying them in from foreign countries that operate under much slacker environmental standards than ours. Never mind all the transport emissions importing them.

All at a time when Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s metropolitan elite set continue to blame Britain’s humble grass-fed cows for global warming. Bonkers. All while eating their avocados - average food miles nearly 5,000 miles but up to nearly 7,000 when they come from Argentina - on toast for breakfast.

One final thought, maybe electric cars are another way for our leaders to target pensioners, as they are so hard to hear approaching.

While the near silence of them is viewed as one of the key benefits, no noise from conventional engines, it’s no surprise to learn that collisions between them and pedestrians are more than twice as likely.

We have found them dangerous overtaking horses being ridden on the road, as they are shocked to see them appear rather than being aware - through noise - of them approaching. Bet they have run over more cats and the Guide Dogs charity has expressed concern as, with no noise or fumes from an exhaust to pick up on, they are so hard for these amazing canines to dodge.