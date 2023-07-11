The Great Yorkshire Show is more than just an agricultural show - The Yorkshire Post says

The Great Yorkshire Show is much more than just an agricultural show, it is an event that brings people together from across the world and showcases the best that the region has to offer.

The four days have something to offer for everyone and this year it will be no different. From food displays to livestock shows, the Great Yorkshire Show has a range of activities that will ensure people get to see what Yorkshire is all about.

That is why it is worth taking a moment to be grateful for such an event. It unifies the region and its absence during the pandemic was felt by people all over the region.

Tribute must be paid to the organisers, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, for getting together such an impressive show once again.

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire in 2021. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While the weather forecast looks hit and miss for the next few days, you can be sure that it won’t dampen the spirits of the thousands attending the Great Yorkshire Show.

Often, a lot of emphasis is placed on attracting or creating new events in the region but the Great Yorkshire Show is a reminder that we should also look to support existing success stories already on the events calendar.

The show is also a reminder to everyone of the importance of agriculture in this region and indeed in this country.

Farmers hold the key to our food security. Yet many feel like they are forgotten and neglected in favour of imports.

Farming is best placed to not only help the country understand the impacts of climate change but also to help take meaningful action in mitigating it.