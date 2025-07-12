The Great Yorkshire Show was a reminder of why farming is such a vital part of the landscape

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now more than ever, it was important for the sun to shine on Yorkshire's farmers, and shine it did with the showgrounds bathed in sunshine everyday.

Visitors to GYS got a glimpse into the hard work that underpins the excellence of agriculture in this region.

The event was not just an exhibition of excellence but a platform for discussing issues of real substance. Issues that ordinary people may be blind to but will invariably affect the public at large.

The Grand Cattle Parade in the main ring at teh Great Yorkshire Show. PIC: Tony Johnson

The wellbeing of farmers for example is too often overlooked. However, at the show there were plenty of meaningful discussions on how farmers and their families can be protected.

While there are dark clouds over agriculture, the future can be bright because of the people that make this sector what it is.

British farmers have the answers to the nation’s problems, new and old. They are the ones that understand how to tackle climate change best, managing the land so that it can continue to be farmed for generations to come. It was good to see young farmers continue to be spotlighted at GYS. They are vital for the future of farming.

