The Great Yorkshire Show was a reminder of why farming is such a vital part of the landscape
Now more than ever, it was important for the sun to shine on Yorkshire's farmers, and shine it did with the showgrounds bathed in sunshine everyday.
Visitors to GYS got a glimpse into the hard work that underpins the excellence of agriculture in this region.
The event was not just an exhibition of excellence but a platform for discussing issues of real substance. Issues that ordinary people may be blind to but will invariably affect the public at large.
The wellbeing of farmers for example is too often overlooked. However, at the show there were plenty of meaningful discussions on how farmers and their families can be protected.
While there are dark clouds over agriculture, the future can be bright because of the people that make this sector what it is.
British farmers have the answers to the nation’s problems, new and old. They are the ones that understand how to tackle climate change best, managing the land so that it can continue to be farmed for generations to come. It was good to see young farmers continue to be spotlighted at GYS. They are vital for the future of farming.
The Government missed an opportunity to engage meaningfully with farmers at the show by sending one its frontbenchers. It will do little to assuage fears that the Government doesn’t understand or care about agriculture. However, the show was about much more than that. It was about celebrating the deep rural roots that bind this region together.
