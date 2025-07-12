The headlines have been unfair to MI5, I’ve seen first-hand how professional it is - Holly Lynch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a former Shadow Security Minister, it occurred to me that I must be in a very small group of people who can say they have worked with MI5 and have some freedom to speak about it.

I have at times felt uncomfortable with the BBC’s portrayal of MI5 and its leadership. Headlines and breaking news updates with phrases like "MI5 lied deliberately," "MI5 provide false evidence," and "MI5’s violent Neo-nazi state agent" do not reflect the incredibly professional people I had the opportunity to work alongside.

The BBC was right to highlight the horrific case of abuse suffered by "Beth" at the hands of a man providing information to MI5.

She was failed by the state, and that individual should have been brought before the courts.

The police and the CPS should have made that happen. Indeed as a good friend who works in this space said to me, I wish all failures to hold violent abusers to account were so newsworthy.

However, during my time as the Labour Party’s lead on national security during the passage of the National Security Act, I attended regular meetings and had the chance to probe the Director General and MI5’s team working on the bill, as well as on other contemporary issues.

As is the case for anyone fulfilling the constitutional role in serving on the opposition frontbench, my aim was to ensure that the measures in any new legislation were necessary and proportionate.

Although we did not always agree on every issue, I was consistently impressed by Director General Sir Ken McCallum.

He carries a responsibility that most of us cannot comprehend, yet I found that he proactively sought engagement, clarity and regulation to ensure his organisation and its people were performing their roles to the highest standards.

For example, when the bill included new powers for counter-terrorism policing, a short written briefing was provided by officers too late to be considered at the relevant stage.

In contrast, when dealing with elements related to MI5, the entire bill committee, from clerks to chairs, shadow ministers, and backbenchers, was invited to meet with the MI5 team.

They were encouraged to ask any and all questions after a detailed presentation on why each proposal was necessary.

Shadow Ministers were then offered further meetings to discuss the details at every stage.

Given the coverage, I have felt increasingly compelled to share my experience of working with an organisation which I felt was always keen to learn and improve, with incredibly capable and professional leadership.

The people working at MI5 face dangers most of us cannot comprehend, yet in my experience, they are continually striving to adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards as they do that vital work, keeping the country and all of us, safe.