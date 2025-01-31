The Holocaust has taught us vital lessons that we still often forget - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News needs to inform us but it can also inspire us. I am struggling to see inspiration in the daily news bulletins but listening to the survivors of Auschwitz holocaust concentration camp when they spoke to commemorate the 80th anniversary of their release, I was humbled beyond words and disturbed.

Despite their horrendous suffering they stood on the podium to share their wise words of how we can live our lives in peace and harmony.

This was my first lesson learned from their wisdom. Work on me first to find that inner happiness so I can be of service to others.

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland. PIC: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Have we learnt the lessons from their suffering? It seems not. The wars and conflicts that are raging seem to disregard respect for our fellow beings, we are still hung up on religious differences. We have failed to become colour blind and we have failed to honour one another.

Yet amidst these observations I am forced to find a chink of hope that as a collective unit, humanity is kind, caring and compassionate even if we have not improved massively, we are more enlightened, and we have more ways to be there to support those less fortunate than us.

During my digital de-tox I found myself reading fiction books one of which is the book by Prof. Noel Fitzpatrick on Dogs and their Humans. It was a refreshing and enlightening read.

I do not trust people who do not like dogs. I also cannot forgive those who ill-treat our four-legged friends. Humanity is best displayed in how we care and treat our silent family pets.

The super vet is well known for his innovative care of pets who otherwise would not have either a second, third or even fourth chance of a quality life.

He offers so much compassion, love, and common sense, yet we are slow to learn from his wise words and act fast.

If society can just use compassion and respect as a rule of thumb for how we treat ourselves, and others no matter what species, and what faith, or colour, we would do so much better. 1.1 million Jews lost their lives in the concentration camp in Poland, and six million were killed during Hitler’s reign. Can we show our respect for those who sacrificed their lives by being decent humans, this is a small and relatively pain free gesture that we can offer for the lives sacrificed through no fault of their own.

Coming back full circle to that sense of inner peace, and happiness, we must preserve our sanity by being mindful where we spend our energy and on what. We can preserve peace by taking care of our bodies and minds. We can say hello to a perfect stranger and exchange a warm smile for no reason. We can just be compassionate and respectful rather than suspicious.

When I watched a talented Ukrainian refugee make a pitch and succeed on Dragon’s Den recently my heart sang with joy. Why? Because I know she is so deserving of this break but more so because behind her are good decent people who are professionals yet compassionate and kind, they have supported her and helped her pick up the pieces of her life, and she shines.

There are many we can support, but it takes a selfless gesture and action mostly behind the scenes to add value to those in our society.

Why should this young lady not shine her light, she is a beacon of hope not only for her country but also for the host country. We do not need to look far to find inspiration to raise our game.

Reading Prof Fitzpatrick’s words, I find myself appreciating more than I can say in words the change in me that I see thanks to my German shepherd’s positive influence. He does not preach but he teaches me life lessons through his unconditional love and contagious appetite for being in the present moment.

For those who silently teach us in our living and those who teach us from beyond life, our tribute to them is in how we become better humans.

Victore Frankl in his book, Man’s Search for Meaning shared his hope from the Holocaust. A testimony which is beautifully captured by Patricia J Williams, author of Seeing a Colour Blind Future: The Paradox of Race.

In her words, “we have the ‘irreducible gift of one’s one counsel in the face of great suffering, as well as a reminder of the responsibility each of us owes in valuing the community of our humanity...”

Teachers have taught us to find the joy within but also to be compassionate, respectful, and kind to us, and others.

When we feel we are in darkness, the only way forward is to find the light from within so we can spread that love of light in a world that needs our conviction and strength more than ever before.