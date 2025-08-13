The importance of bus connectivity to towns, villages and cities shouldn’t be overlooked

The importance of bus connectivity has been overlooked in recent decades but the reality is that it is a lifeline for many towns, villages and even cities. And over a decade of underfunding has left many people isolated.

It is clear that there is an appetite. The discounted bus fares, designed to aid operator recovery following the Covid pandemic, proved universally popular. It wasn’t just those that relied on buses but also those who wouldn’t ordinarily board one started doing so to explore new places and get around the region.

The Transport Committee report released today emphasises the need for the Government to adopt an ambition for minimum a level of bus connectivity.

When the need to tackle the climate crisis has never been more acute, it would be a major mistake to allow bus services to disappear from towns and villages.

A bus on Vicar Lane in Leeds. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

There is also the very important need to protect people from becoming isolated, lonely and depressed. Older people, especially, are at risk of being cut off not just social contact but also healthcare services.

Poor transport links impact social mobility as well with people unable to access jobs.

Isolation is an issue that is particularly acute in rural areas. The County Councils Network reported that, between 2019 and 2024, bus services decreased by 18 per cent on average in areas covered by county and unitary councils.

The countryside charity CPRE told the Committee that 56 per cent of small towns were in a “transport desert”. People should not be punished for living in rural areas.