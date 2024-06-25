The importance of skills in Yorkshire is now apparent amongst politicians - Bill Jones

Each main party has now made manifesto commitments seeking to improve the further education landscape. Perhaps the most significant of these within Labour’s manifesto is the creation of Skills England, a national body to drive a national skills strategy.

Fragmented at present, knitting the skills landscape together would be extremely beneficial. Further simplification and devolution of funding, as Labour proposes, would also be welcome.

For colleges, Labour’s plans around awarding ‘technical excellence’ status to providers could add much needed prestige to a sector that for too long has been seen as a poor relation to higher education. It is, however, difficult to see just how impactful this might be in the long term.

The Printworks Campus at Leeds City College.

Labour’s Growth and Skills Levy, a more flexible iteration of the Apprenticeship Levy, could prove a success, provided it doesn’t reduce the number of apprentices training each year.

Currently, too much of the Levy goes unspent and could otherwise be deployed by employers on shorter, more targeted training courses. The Advanced British Standard is a flagship reform within the Conservative’s manifesto. Broadly, these 16 to 18 curriculum reforms seek to merge academic and technical routes, mandate maths and English to 18 and increase teaching hours. Lofty ambitions that, if deliverable, could be a real benefit.

While a commitment to retention payments for teachers in shortage subjects is welcome, it’s difficult to see how such ambitious reform can be delivered against the scale of recruitment and retention issues.

The Conservative’s commitment to 100,000 extra apprenticeships by the end of the next parliament is a positive one. However, while they plan to achieve this through scrapping low performing university courses, without limits on higher education, impacted students may instead just opt for different degree level options.

While many of these proposals are positive, certain fundamentals remain absent from either main party’s vision for post-16 education.

Projections indicate 200,000 more 16 to 18-year olds in England in 2030 than in 2021. For colleges, the absence of either national or local post-16 sufficiency forecasts, to ensure necessary numbers of suitable places across providers, is concerning.

Establishing post-16 sufficiency plans should form a cornerstone of any incoming government’s further education policy, allowing policymakers to analyse where capacity needs to grow to accommodate increased post-16 learners and target investment accordingly.

In places like Leeds, this spike is concerning on a second level. The city already suffers far higher levels of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) than the national average. Leeds City College, one of the country’s largest colleges, already operates at maximum capacity with waiting lists.

Without greater capacity, an increasing proportion of Leeds’s young people will be left without post-16 options, with technical options particularly oversubscribed.

Our priority is ensuring we have sufficient resources and space to provide opportunities for the young people of Leeds for years to come.

Our 14+ Academies is unusual for a college. It provides a different environment and level of support for young people to complete valuable GCSE qualifications alongside vocational skills.

This offer is effective in engaging young people disenfranchised by a more traditional approach to 14 to 16 education. It’s also extremely popular, with almost 2,000 enquiries annually competing for 110 places.

Alongside a more suitable and engaging learning environment, rolling out this provision to colleges nationally would have wider benefits.

Not only does it widen access to technical forms of post-16 study but it supports mainstream 14 to 16 settings, offering alternatives for learners whose needs they would otherwise struggle to meet. It would be valuable and cost-effective to review how more colleges can offer this provision.

Finally, the Association of Colleges has campaigned strongly for an exemption to the £210m of VAT further education colleges in England pay annually. Many other public sector organisations, including sixth form colleges, benefit from reimbursed VAT costs.

Whilst visiting our college, West Yorkshire’s Mayor voiced her support for such a change.

The Liberal Democrats also committed to reviewing this unfairness, recognising such an exemption could place money directly back into the country’s skills system.

Whoever enters 10 Downing Street following the election faces important decisions to ensure further education gets the focus it deserves.