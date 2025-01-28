The involvement of children in riots shows the need to deal with inequalities
The Children’s Commissioner found that thrill-seeking and distrust of police were the driving factors for young people to get involved in last summer’s riots. Dame Rachel de Souza said the children spoken to wanted the Government to address poverty and provide more opportunities such as youth activities and employment.
Without excusing their actions, many of those caught up in the riots did so as a result of a sense of helplessness. The young have nowhere to turn to as grassroots community groups have been bled dry.
Communities find their high streets gutted and witness local councils struggling to deliver the most basic of services.
In order to prevent a repeat of the ugly scenes seen last summer, the Government needs to take a holistic view of the issues that contributed, directly or indirectly, to people setting fire to their own communities.
More than three quarters of children, 78 per cent, were charged in northern England. That demonstrates why there is a need to tackle regional inequality that has blighted Britain over the years.
There is also a disconnect between police forces and the communities they serve, which is only exacerbated by a lack of officers on the beat. Young people have no way to relate to them.
Previously the name of the local PC would be known within the community, that is simply not the case anymore.
While the report found that the involvement of children in riots was not down to misinformation, racism or other right-wing influences, it would be wrong to completely dismiss these factors.
