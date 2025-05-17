The irony of Yorkshire Water calling on us to save water when it allowed around 95 billion litres to leak in the space of a year - David Behrens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a soaking like that you’d expect there would be enough in our reservoirs to tide us over for at least another year. But apparently there isn’t. Where did it all go?

I think we know the answer to that: Yorkshire Water lost it.

In the space of a year, around 95 billion litres was allowed to leak from the supply network in our county alone. That’s 260m litres every day – a figure that makes Yorkshire Water the fourth leakiest in the country.

Aysgarth Falls, near Leyburn, North Yorkshire almost dry due to low spring rainfall. PIC: James Hardisty

So where does it get off telling the rest of us to save water?

This week it put out a radio advert imploring us to help it out of a bind. A jaunty narrator tried to instil fun into ‘handy tips’ like spending less time in the shower and buying water butts for the garden. Seldom have I heard such a tone-deaf marketing campaign.

The fact is, the boot is on the other foot; they’re the ones doing the wasting. And, yes, there are lots of us and only one of them and all those water butts add up to quite a big barrel but they’re still a drop in the ocean of corporate improvidence.

To put it in context, our water usage is measured in pints but their leaks are written off in megalitres, each one equal to a million litres. That’s right, they’re losing so much of it that we’re having to invent new words to keep up with them.

And, bluntly, what do we stand to gain from helping them out of a mess they created? Our water bills went up by nearly a third in the time it took their over-remunerated CEO Nicola Shaw to tell MPs her £1.02m package was necessary to make sure she was “kept incentivised”. Where’s our incentive, Nicola?

It’s not as if the company is an otherwise blameless institution whose fortunes are hostage to the weather. It has failed consistently to invest sufficiently in its infrastructure and water shortages are just one of the consequences.

In 2023 it was ordered to donate a record £1m to charity after sewage that leaked into a stream in Harrogate killed nearly 1,500 fish. That was among several hundred incidents reported across the county.

It’s a point apparently lost on its advertising copywriters whose advice is to not worry about not watering your lawn because “it will grow back”. Oh yeah? What about all those poisoned fish: will they grow back, too?

It’s not the first time the company’s communications have struck a wrong note. Two years ago its online appeals to save water were ridiculed for passing off as Yorkshire stock footage of the Malvern Hills and a Russian ski resort. Such was its contempt for the audience that it thought no-one would notice if people were driving cars with the steering wheel on the wrong side.

The company clearly hasn’t learned much since – or indeed since the debacle of 1996 when water had to be trucked into the county on the M62 by fleets of lorries. We were the laughing stock of the nation when Channel 4 filmed the comedian Mark Thomas taking a tanker of water to Yorkshire as a gift from the people of Ethiopia.

But this time, I’m the man to help. A dozen years ago I turned down their offer of a job advising them on this sort of thing – so, better late than never, I’ve written them this more honest radio commercial to win people over. You’re welcome.

NARRATOR (over Carole King singing It Might as Well Rain Until September): “It’s been a dry spring – and here at Yorkshire Water we’re making it even drier by frightening you into turning your taps off. It’s what we do: spending millions on feelgood campaigns about the environment so you won’t notice all the marine life we’re killing off by pumping sewage through drains older than your grandma’s teapot.

“And we’re passionate about the natural beauty of Yorkshire, or Vladivostok or wherever it is, because it’s cheaper to wax lyrical about the scenery than to fix the leaking pipes beneath it.

“Anyway, it’s your fault really. We know we’re leakier than a Government press office but you washed a grape under a running tap this morning, didn’t you? So do us a favour: fill your bath with the water from last night’s pasta. Share a shower with the dog. Save what little is left – because we won’t.”