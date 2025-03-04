The issue of cousin marriage is complex and banning it could have adverse unintended consequences - Dr John Wright

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am part of the Born in Bradford health research team following a cohort of 30,000 children and young people and their parents, from pregnancy onwards as they journey through life. In depth and breadth, it is one of the biggest health research studies in the world, advancing our understanding of the complex range of factors that influence children’s development, health and well-being, from the building blocks of life through to the environment we live in.

Consanguinity, or cousin marriage, is just a tiny part of our research, but one that attracts almost obsessive interest.

Around half of our cohort are from ethnic minority communities, predominantly British Pakistani. Twelve years ago, we published some definitive evidence showing that babies born to related parents had twice the risk of congenital anomalies and rare genetic disorders – an increase from 3 per cent to 6 per cent of births.

Dr John Wright is the director of the Bradford Institute for Health Research, Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Since then, longer-term follow-up of the cohort showed that, compared to children whose parents were not related, children whose parents were first cousins had worse health and educational outcomes.

Our research, along with others, has also demonstrated that cousin marriage appeared to have economic and social benefits; there is a reason that cousin marriage has been part of the culture for over one billion people across the world.

When we carry out and publish research on this issue we are motivated purely by the desire to increase understanding and provide people with reliable data on health and wellbeing, information which can and has been used to inform decisions by people and improve health services.

So why do I ignore all the calls? It is not a fear of raising awareness about health risks – we have been doing that for some time, taking into account the sensitivity of the subject. Rather it is about the way that the data on increased risk are being used to justify a national policy to ban cousin marriage.

Scratch the thin veneer of concern about health and you will uncover a deep, dark well of racism and Islamophobia that infects the comments sections from newspaper articles, social media, and fills our Born in Bradford email inboxes with hatred.

One of the features of the debate is the lack of engagement by the proponents of a ban with the communities that a ban would most affect. If they did talk to families and communities they would find, as we have done, that before our research there was limited awareness of the risk of congenital anomalies, but a real willingness to understand the risk and reduce it; parents are deeply concerned about the health of their children. They also ignore the fact that attitudes and practices are changing.

Winifred Robinson and Sue Mitchell illustrate this perfectly in their Born in Bradford BBC Series with their interviews with teenagers’ reactions of ‘yuck’ and ‘gross’ to the idea of marrying their cousin.

Our recent research demonstrated that ten years after the publication of our first report, the rate of cousin marriage had fallen by a third, and almost a half in those mothers born in the UK. Dating apps provide a more relevant solution for young people than parliamentary bills.

One of the other observations about the debate is how selective the people proposing a ban are in their rush to legislation. Richard Holden said in parliament that “first-cousin marriages should be banned on the basis of health risk alone”.

However, they never call for a ban of smoking or alcohol in pregnancy (common in our white British mothers but rare in South Asian mothers) or older pregnancy (where we found a doubling of risk of having a child with congenital anomalies in white British mothers, similar to the risk of cousin marriage).

I am a doctor and a researcher, so my role is to provide evidence to inform and educate. And it works. Increasing awareness and genetic literacy, as we have shown in Bradford, can lead to marked changes in choices. A proposal to ban cousin marriage may generate clicks but in reality, if it ever was adopted it would lead to the adverse unintended consequences typical of bad laws. In this case more Islamic marriages and fewer civil marriages, with less protection for women and children.

The focus of Born in Bradford is on our 30,000 children and teenagers, and the factors that are shaping their physical and mental health. We have demonstrated the harm of inequality, financial insecurity, of air pollution and toxic chemicals, and how food, physical activity, neighbourhoods and early education influence our physical and mental health.

Above all we have demonstrated the impact of poverty and deprivation on health and life chances, how this starts so early in life and affects health long into adulthood. If those seeking to ban cousin marriage are serious about improving the health and well-being of our children, then maybe they should redirect their efforts into improving the socio-economic conditions which so blight our children.