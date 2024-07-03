THE joy that reading can provide the young and old is something that needs to be shared more widely.

However, there is a real concern that in an increasingly technological society, children are not being introduced to one of life’s great pleasures.

Public libraries have suffered from years of austerity. While schools are under pressure on multiple fronts, making it difficult for them to make time, space and find resources to help young people dive into the world of books.

While it is important for children to be equipped with skills that they need to have fulfilling careers, their development can also be aided by reading, sharpening comprehension skills.

Queen Camilla speaks with Frank Cottrell-Boyce during a reception at Buckingham Palace. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

That is why it is good to hear acclaimed author Frank Cottrell-Boyce say he will “knock on the door of number 10” to promote reading among young people, after he was named Waterstones Children’s Laureate.

The children’s writer achieved fame when he wrote the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games and was entrusted by the Ian Fleming estate to write three sequels to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He said: “We know that if children encounter books when they’re very young, they’re given an enormous advantage, both educationally and emotionally, especially in terms of being happy.”

This is why it is important that all children are given the opportunity to read, regardless of their parents’ economic backgrounds.

