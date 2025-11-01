The King had no choice but to strip Andrew of his titles
It’s the sort of poor judgement that goes against everything that the royal family should strive for. The city of York will be glad to no longer be associated with Andrew.
The public rightly don’t want any taxpayer money to go towards funding Andrew’s living expenses. The King will now pay out of his own pocket for Andrew to move into an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He will also private financial provisions for his brother.
The King deserves credit for showing good judgement in removing the Prince and Duke of York titles from Andrew. As does the Prince of Wales, who supported the decision.
Prince William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the Duchess of Kent’s recent funeral and there have been reports that William wanted the matter resolved quickly and his uncle out of Royal Lodge with the prince due to move his young family to their forever home at Forest Lodge nearby.
Buckingham Palace’s statement was telling, expressing “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.
That fact must not be lost on anyone. Not least Andrew. The best thing he can do now is to disappear from public view so as not to bring disgrace on his family’s name.
Hopefully the royal family will be able to put this sorry chapter behind itself.