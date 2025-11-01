The King had no choice but to strip Andrew of his titles

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 1st Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
King strips Andrew of titles and HRH style in move which ends his public life
The King has no choice but to formally strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles. Andrew’s close ties with the convicted pedophile financier had already brought shame on the royal family. But the recent revelations that he had not ceased contact with the disgraced financier in 2010 as Andrew had himself claimed, the King had to act.

It’s the sort of poor judgement that goes against everything that the royal family should strive for. The city of York will be glad to no longer be associated with Andrew.

The public rightly don’t want any taxpayer money to go towards funding Andrew’s living expenses. The King will now pay out of his own pocket for Andrew to move into an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He will also private financial provisions for his brother.

The King deserves credit for showing good judgement in removing the Prince and Duke of York titles from Andrew. As does the Prince of Wales, who supported the decision.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, earlier this year. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wireplaceholder image
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, earlier this year. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Prince William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the Duchess of Kent’s recent funeral and there have been reports that William wanted the matter resolved quickly and his uncle out of Royal Lodge with the prince due to move his young family to their forever home at Forest Lodge nearby.

Buckingham Palace’s statement was telling, expressing “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.

That fact must not be lost on anyone. Not least Andrew. The best thing he can do now is to disappear from public view so as not to bring disgrace on his family’s name.

Hopefully the royal family will be able to put this sorry chapter behind itself.

