The King had no choice but to strip Andrew of his titles

The King has no choice but to formally strip Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his titles. Andrew’s close ties with the convicted pedophile financier had already brought shame on the royal family. But the recent revelations that he had not ceased contact with the disgraced financier in 2010 as Andrew had himself claimed, the King had to act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the sort of poor judgement that goes against everything that the royal family should strive for. The city of York will be glad to no longer be associated with Andrew.

The public rightly don’t want any taxpayer money to go towards funding Andrew’s living expenses. The King will now pay out of his own pocket for Andrew to move into an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He will also private financial provisions for his brother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King deserves credit for showing good judgement in removing the Prince and Duke of York titles from Andrew. As does the Prince of Wales, who supported the decision.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, earlier this year. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Prince William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the Duchess of Kent’s recent funeral and there have been reports that William wanted the matter resolved quickly and his uncle out of Royal Lodge with the prince due to move his young family to their forever home at Forest Lodge nearby.

Buckingham Palace’s statement was telling, expressing “thoughts and utmost sympathies” with “victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse”.

That fact must not be lost on anyone. Not least Andrew. The best thing he can do now is to disappear from public view so as not to bring disgrace on his family’s name.