The King’s openness about his cancer diagnosis is to be welcomed - Daxa Patel

More people will try to seek help if they have worrying symptoms and more will be able to talk about it. As a former clinical negligence solicitor, I have written about the importance of seeking help at the earliest stage, and my own dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer, so I feel the King’s honesty needs to be acknowledged. He and others going through the cancer journey need our support.

When my dad was diagnosed for the first year, he made me keep it a secret. I remember hearing the word cancer and it was as though the ground beneath me had opened up, cancer then and even now is synonymous with death.

Modern medicine has made advances and thanks to medical research and innovation more patients are enjoying a better quality of life post- cancer or with cancer. So, how will the King’s openness about his illness help others?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave after attending a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

I see TV adverts warning people to contact their GP if they have worrying symptoms. Bowel cancer and prostate cancer has recently gained more awareness, but the statistics still show men are reluctant to get help or even talk about their symptoms.

Hopefully, more men will feel they can get support. The King in a way has also reminded us that like us he too is human. Cancer does not distinguish between the rich or the poor, or between a common person and a royal. He has shown his vulnerable side, and I applaud him for having the courage to do so.

We tend to fear talking about subjects we have no direct knowledge about, which is understandable, but ignoring the existence of an issue does not make it go away.

I have previously written about how death for example, and indeed grief, is still a taboo subject because we live in a society that is geared towards fixing problems. Talking about cancer can be uncomfortable but being a good listener can also help the person going through this dreaded illness feel validated and more importantly seen and heard.

The NHS does a marvellous job in supporting cancer patients and their families where the medical staff are allowed to do their job, but red tape does mean late diagnosis or missed diagnosis of cancer is on the rise. Charity adverts calling on patients to speak to their doctor are helpful, but we all know not everyone has easy access to their GP practice with the NHS and primary health care being overwhelmed.

Charities such as the Macmillan cancer support and Cancer Research UK do amazing work but all of us in the community can play our part. People may feel that there is inequity in terms of healthcare, not to mention the postcode lottery as to whether an ordinary person gets the care they need. The King I hope will get the best care and I wish him a speedy recovery.

I am glad he has not kept this a secret because he has reminded us that our health is important, and how even more important it is to talk about what is painful. Some celebrities have done the same as the King and I applaud each one of them. How much courage it takes to openly talk about it only they, and their families will know, but one thing is clear, they help raise awareness of a particular cancer, and they give others permission to say, me too.

Our King is in his 70s. I pray he has many healthy years ahead of him. As he is our King, he will no doubt get the best care which he must. He unlike others in his age group will hopefully not face age discrimination, which sadly some of our senior citizens do. I will never forget when my father was first told he had cancer by his urologist. He said Mr. Patel you will probably die of old age rather than cancer. Bedside manners are important and these comments were insensitive in my opinion. How many older people get overlooked when it comes to being kind just because they are ‘old’ reflects the society we have become.

Again, by putting this in the public domain, the King has also reminded us that he is also someone’s husband, someone’s dad, and someone’s grandfather. He deserves to have the best health care as does our other citizens no matter how young, or old. Cancer does not discriminate so how can we?

In a digital age we are overwhelmed with negative news, but we all share the free power to lift one another. Collectively, we can do a great deal more even if it is to say, ‘I am here for you’ or ‘me too.’

King Charles has been our Monarch for only 18 months, and I wish he didn’t have to battle this illness.

A good society cares for one another. We all can be more compassionate.

God save the King.