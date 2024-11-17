Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK currently has a vibrant tech sector, valued at more than any other European nation, with numerous start-ups and scale-ups which make a crucial contribution to our economy. Indeed, while UK scale-ups make up around 1 per cent of our small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), they account for 22 per cent of turnover.

Safeguarding this ecosystem is essential for maintaining the UK's competitive edge and delivering growth.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has pledged to invest in "industries of the future” and she has extended the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Venture Capital Trust (VCT) schemes — initiatives which encourage investment in young companies by offering tax incentives to individual investors — to 2035. Yet, the Labour Government is not doing anywhere enough for the entrepreneurs who could drive long-term growth.

Rachel Reeves looks at a computer, analysing cell sorting experiments during a visit to the new offices of Quell Therapeutics in London. PIC: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Indeed, the latest Budget itself rarely referenced start-ups or scale-ups. Instead we got more references to reviews, roadmaps and consultations, such as the Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Action Plan and the Cross-government Review of Technology Adoption for Growth, Innovation and Productivity. Such an approach kicks decisions down the road and fails to provide businesses with certainty — not the kind of strategy a government which takes start-ups seriously would pursue.

The Labour Government has also changed the Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR) — a tax relief on Capital Gains Tax designed to reward entrepreneurs for building successful enterprises by offering a reduced tax rate when they sell their businesses or shares. From April 2025, entrepreneurs will pay 14 per cent on the first £1m of their business sale, rising to 18 per cent in 2026 — up from the current 10 per cent. Although, BADR rewards entrepreneurs only once they have already had business success — rather than incentivising initial risk-taking — the rub is that Labour, rather than considering more creative tax relief changes, has chosen to simply cut existing support and raise taxes.

The Government could have considered implementing a version of Ireland’s Start-Up Relief for Entrepreneurs (SURE). Ireland’s start-up support allows entrepreneurs to claim back some of the income tax they paid in the years prior to investing in their new business, so unlike BADR, it provides upfront relief to entrepreneurs during the vital early stages of a venture.

Instead, the Labour Government is making matters worse in those critical early stages of a business — ploughing on with tax increases which actively harm entrepreneurs. Indeed, employer national insurance contribution (NICs) rates will increase from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent in April 2025 and the level at which businesses start paying NI will be cut. As such, employers will pay NICs on a larger portion of employees' salaries, making it far more expensive to take on staff. While the increase in the Employment Allowance will compensate small businesses for these changes, tech start-ups quickly scale and hire many people – so this increased payroll tax will hit them when they are really taking off.

Although Labour is probably not going to go full tech bro, if the new Government wishes to deliver long-term growth it must stop undermining emerging British tech businesses.