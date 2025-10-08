The lesson the Tories need to learn on immigration from Boris Johnson’s time as PM

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, there are upsides of immigration, not least seen here in Yorkshire. Migrants who come here, work hard, pay taxes and contribute positively to society are an asset to the country. But there are additional pressures on public services that need to be balanced out.

The Labour Government has made its fair share of mistakes already, failing to grasp the magnitude of the issue and the overwhelming sentiment amongst the British public to get immigration under control.

However, the Tories find themselves in a muddle because of the bluster of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson was undoubtedly popular with the Tory faithful but the reality is that his attempts to keep everyone happy and his slapdash approach to Brexit has left the country picking up the pieces. Even the Tories are having to break from someone who was once seen as theT saviour of the party.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

This is where populism leads to. Making promises to people and rushing through policy without great thought for the consequences end up leaving the country picking up the pieces.

And if the Tories are to stitch together a realistic electoral proposition, then it needs to lay out a clear vision on how it’s going to tackle the issues of the day, including immigration. It can ill-afford to become Reform-lite. Unworkable gimmicks and tub-thumping rhetoric are not going to deliver the results a large part of the electorate desires.