The Lionesses embodied all that is great about this country - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To me, British values are not abstract ideals tucked away in dusty documents — they live in the everyday. They show up in gestures, in grit, in graciousness.

I saw them in full display this Sunday when the Lionesses stepped onto the pitch, carrying not just the pressure of penalties but the hopes of a nation. That young woman who scored under impossible tension — she embodied British courage. I had my St George’s flag proudly flying outside my home. It was not a symbol of extremism, but of collective pride — a celebration of what we can do when we play as one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I witnessed British resilience at the Ironman Challenge in Leeds, where 2,500 people ran, cycled, and swam against limits that most would never dare approach. Oscar and I stood cheering with a placard, our voices hoarse from every ‘well done’ shouted out. My ribs still ache — but it is the ache of joy. These are ordinary humans doing extraordinary things: that, too, is British.

Members of the England women's football team, arrive in Downing Street, London, for a reception at No 10. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

I think of the quiet courtesies that still pulse through our streets. Drivers instinctively pulling over for an ambulance or fire engine — no entitlement, no road rage, just respect. The warmth in a stranger’s smile on a morning walk. The ‘excuse me’, ‘may I’, and ‘please’ that my late father instilled in me — not because I went to a public school, but because those words matter. They connect us. They dignify us.

The British are known for standing in queues — let us keep that tradition going, please. Sport brings out the finest in people and we could do with keeping that in our hearts as we navigate life’s challenges.

There is so much at stake with threats and extremism, some of which we have no control over, but some we do. We recently marked 20 years since the tragic July 7 bombings in London. The perpetrators were British-born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My hope here is that by magnifying the good that exists in our society, we can go some way to giving hope — but there is more to be done. The knife crimes and the number of lives lost is a fear most parents live with. I wonder if compulsory national service for those who need a purpose after leaving school might add a sense of what it is to work hard and be British.

Equally, crimes perpetrated against our vulnerable older citizens is a shame on us all. Abuse in care homes or abuse in established institutions occurs when, as a society, accountability, and deference to those in power goes unchecked. That is not what British values are about. Being British means we are civilised and we care.

I recently saw an interview in which our Prime Minister appeared without a tie. Now, call me old-fashioned, but being a leader does not mean dressing down or coming across as casual.

I do not want to see that side of our PM. I want to see the leader representing us. Tailored suits might be old-fashioned, but decorum and being dignified is not something we should compromise on. I recall as a young lawyer, if one was in open court, one had to wear the black gown and the white collar. I agree we must do away with outdated practices, but if, like the opening of Parliament, pomp and ceremony was removed, imagine how dull and common it would come across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world increasingly shaped by algorithmic addiction and digital noise, we risk forgetting the magic around us. But I have come to believe British values lie in our capacity to feel and respond: to hardship, to triumph, to each other.

We are colour-blind, age-blind, gender-blind — or at least we should be — because our emotions do not discriminate. Our desires do not come with demographic filters. What connects us is deeper: it is the striving, the grace, the shared air when we cheer on a marathon runner or say ‘hello’ to someone we will never meet again.

So yes, I wave my Union Jack and my St George’s flag not with hostility, but with hope. With unity. With love for the small, stupendous acts that make up British life.

We are not perfect — no country is. But when we choose to see what is good, what is generous, what is quietly noble, we strengthen ourselves for all that is ahead — personal, domestic, or global. And we need this spirit more than ever before to stand firm, to stand tall, and to become even more resilient not just as individuals but as a nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I, for one, will keep standing with my placard and my dog, clapping until my ribs hurt. Because in doing so, I am not just celebrating an athlete — I am honouring a nation.

The true measure of a country is in the everyday choices of its people.