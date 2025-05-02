The London Marathon was a display of the best of society - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an amazing display of what Britain does best. A very well organised event thanks to an army of hard-working individuals to ensure it was safe and user friendly both for the participants and the spectators.

I know because I ran the London Marathon seven years ago and I felt so humble yet proud that as a brown skinned female I could run without any restriction compared to some women who do not have that freedom of choice.

It does not take a genius to figure out that what we need is to showcase more of the goodness in our society in the hope that this may inspire others to find joy and purpose because on balance, we do live in a caring society.

While the news often highlights negativity and chaos, events like the London Marathon remind us of the immense good that exists in the world. These moments, where humanity comes together in solidarity and generosity, counterbalance the negativity and give us hope for a brighter future. It is in these acts of kindness and unity that we find solace and a reminder of our shared humanity.

As I watched those runners, I reflected on the countless acts of compassion and collaboration that underpin such an enormous event. Volunteers lined the streets, handing out water and cheering on participants with unbridled enthusiasm.

Medical teams stood ready to assist those in need, while countless others ensured the event ran smoothly. This collective effort is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and capacity for kindness.

Beyond the marathon, we witness daily the quiet, often unrecognised gestures of goodwill that weave the fabric of our society.

These are the teachers who tirelessly educate our children, the healthcare workers who extend their compassion far beyond duty and the everyday individuals who offer a helping hand to strangers in need.

Such acts often go unnoticed, yet they are the heartbeat of our communities.

In a world where headlines are often dominated by criminal acts and disasters, it is critical to amplify these stories of hope and humanity. They remind us that despite the challenges we face, there is an abundance of goodness in the world.

Countless people wake up every day resolved to make a positive impact, whether through personal achievements or acts of service.

Our challenge, then, becomes how to shine a light on these acts of kindness and compassion. How do we ensure that those stories of generosity and unity are not overshadowed by negativity?

Perhaps it begins with each one of us choosing to celebrate these moments - sharing them, discussing them and letting them inspire us to contribute to the world in our own way.

So, while we cannot ignore the darker aspects of our society, we can choose to focus on building a better one by celebrating the positive and drawing inspiration from it.

It is about setting examples and crafting narratives that lead others towards hope and positivity. In doing so, we are reminded of our potential to create a world where goodness prevails.

Following the marathon charities will have received much needed donations to help them continue the good work they do to bridge the gap between what the state offers in terms of support and what individuals can do for themselves, such as hospice care providers, and the fantastic MacMillan nurses who provide cancer support.

The London Marathon is not just an annual event that helps people realise their dreams, it is a brilliant mechanism that helps people contribute to worthy causes and indirectly help others that they will probably never meet.

In conclusion, let us acknowledge the challenges but not dwell there. Instead, let us commit together to elevate the stories of those who are making a difference.

In celebrating acts of kindness and resilience, we affirm our belief in a more caring and civilised society. Let us champion these ordinary heroes and foster a community where each kind act is a building block towards lasting change.

As we move forward, let us each be a beacon of positivity, mindful that our contributions, no matter how small, have the power to instil hope and encourage others to join in creating a world where we lift each other up.

Remember, every act of goodness matters and every effort counts. Together, let us celebrate the unsung heroes of our society and embrace the spirit of compassion that defines us as humans.