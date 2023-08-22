The migrant crisis requires a middle ground approach internationally - The Yorkshire Post says

Housing asylum seekers in hotels, at former military bases or even on barges is not going to solve the migrant crisis Britain is facing.

There is no quick fix to the situation. While the Government should be criticised for its rhetoric towards migrants and policy failings that have led to the crisis, it is right to highlight the need to stop small boat crossings.

And beyond that the approach to processing asylum claims is broken. The crisis will only worsen by the next General Election, with any incoming government at high risk of a “perma-backlog” of thousands of new asylum-seekers needing long-term accommodation and support, according to an assessment published today.

Under the Illegal Migration Act, migrants who arrived by irregular routes claiming asylum will be denied any prospect of a hearing.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, onboard an RNLI Dungeness Lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

As most cannot be returned home under international or UK law, those who are not sent to Rwanda or another third country will find themselves in indefinite limbo.

Britain is in a state of paralysis when it comes to dealing with the migrant crisis.

But this shouldn’t just be viewed as a British problem but a challenge for the whole developed world to tackle together.

It is not feasible to simply roll out the red carpet for every asylum seeker looking to make Britain their home .

At the same time it would be inhumane to pull up the drawbridge and turn our backs on those that need sanctuary the most.