The murder of Bhim Kohli should be a wake up call on racism - Daxa Patel

While the family and friends of Mr Kohli will gain no comfort from the guilty manslaughter verdict of the killing of this 80-year-old man who was walking in the park with his dog, going about his normal routine. I am perturbed as to why there was no guilty verdict on the count of murder.

A gratuitous act of violence against a defenceless man is a shameful indictment on us all. The lives of the victim's family will be scarred by this devastating mindless murder, yet the rest of us will pretend as if this is part of our society.

Nobody should have to live in fear, yet repeatedly, we are shocked for a while by heinous crimes when we hear of yet another stabbing taking place.

A photo issued by Leicestershire Police of Bhim Kohli. PIC: PA Wire

The children who perpetrated this horrendous act will have their identity protected on account of them being underage yet there is no protection for our senior citizens when they are attacked. What this family have been going through since this murder took place in September last year does not bear thinking about.

I do not propose to cause more upset by describing in detail the manner in which this act was committed but this does not mean we can ignore or exonerate ourselves as if this does not affect us.

Mr Kohli could have been my father. I know when my father had his shop in the centre of Leeds of incidents, we were on the receiving end of racism on occasions. It is uncomfortable to talk about this because we would rather gloss over what is uncomfortable rather than admit that as a society there is a collective failure when we hear such news.

Women must think twice when going into a multilevel car park at night time, yet we never ask why society has not advanced to a point where personal safety is a norm for everybody. As if the racial abuse and violence was not enough the criminals laughed at their victim, and videoed the crime.

Racial abuse is far more prevalent than we care to admit. It is so easy to turn a blind eye or pretend it does not happen. This may sound harsh as most people I know are not racist but we do live in a racist society and instead of the usual retaliation, ‘if you don’t like it here go back to where you came from’ we need to shift gears, and look at the root cause of violence for lasting change.

The boy said he just needed anger release. What is the cause of the pent up anger in these youth that makes them behave so?

‘Go back P…’ is the phrase I heard often growing up, it comes back to haunt you when you read about a tragedy such as this. Those of us who have a different skin colour are reminded we do not belong here, but truth is, we do belong, and we have a pivotal role to play to eradicate racism, ageism and any ism that means discrimination of any sort through education and positive action.

Even my dog gets funny looks because he is a big German Shepherd and I have seen people cross the road when they see us.

We have progressed there is no doubt but ongoing positive change in attitude is needed. Just as there was condemnation for the innocent lives lost in Southport there should be equal condemnation for the killing of Mr Kohli. He was an 80-year-old and he had a right to feel safe and respected.

No change in law or attitude will bring this gentleman’s loving presence to his family, including his beloved dog. What might help them is to see a concerted effort not just in communities but in all levels of society, to a move towards zero tolerance of violence of any kind. We need to prove we do value life and we all deserve to be treated with equal respect.

In reflecting on the tragedy of Bhim Kohli, we are reminded of the urgent need to transcend beyond superficial differences and foster a society rooted in empathy, tolerance, and respect for all - regardless of colour, age, breed, or faith.

It is time to embrace a mindset that celebrates our shared humanity and recognises that diversity enriches our lives, rather than divides us. The race card should not be used for the wrong reason.

Let us challenge ourselves to confront bias in our everyday interactions and to be champions for those silenced by fear or marginalisation.

By fostering conversations that bridge gaps and cultivating a community of inclusivity, we can dismantle the walls of prejudice, one step at a time.

Social media platform owners and users have an active role to play in this also.

Change does not occur overnight, but each positive action we take builds the foundation for a safer and more compassionate society. Together, we can pave the way for a future where love and respect outshine hatred and indifference. This has to be the way forward.