The new Hillsborough Law has the potential to codify the very essence of public service

The greatest fear around the so-called Hillsborough Law was that it would either be kicked into the long grass or watered down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The litmus test to whether this is going to be an effective piece of legislation was how families of the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy would react to it.

And the fact that Margaret Aspinall, whose son James, 18, died at Hillsborough, welcomed the new law saying that it “will mean no-one will ever have to suffer like we did” is a great sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No one should ever have to go through the suffering that the families of the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy have had to endure. It is a stain on this nation’s history that saw injustice layered on top of injustice.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with Margaret Aspinall. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

It is a testament to those families that they never stopped fighting so that no one else would have to go through the trauma that they endured.

The new Public Office (Accountability) Bill will make sure authorities face criminal sanctions if they attempt to cover up the facts behind disasters such as the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy or the Grenfell Tower fire.

There were fears that the Bill’s contents had been diluted and would not include a legal duty of candour. However, confirmation that a new professional and legal duty of candour will be part of the Bill should be welcomed by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public officials should act with honesty and integrity at all times, not least following a tragedy. This law has the potential to codify the very essence of public service.