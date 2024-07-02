The next government will be measured by progress made on water pollution

Water pollution has become a major issue in recent years and if the current government was hoping that it would just be forgotten then it was very much mistaken.

The reaction from the public shows that people really care about the environment on their doorstep and with good reason.

Water pollution has an impact on multiple fronts. Not only is it destructive to the natural landscape but it also has consequences for communities around Britain’s waterways.

It has also attracted the ire of singer turned environmental activist Feargal Sharkey, who deserves praise for continuing to put pressure on the authorities to take action on what is a national scandal.

Testing for pollution on the River Wharfe at Ilkley in 2022. PIC: Simon Hulme

Which really begs the question, why did the Tory Government allow the situation to deteriorate to such an extent that in some places it is no longer safe to venture out into the water. It’s very much emblematic of the Conservative party’s failings over recent years.

There has been a complacency when it comes to the level of anger amongst communities affected by poor qatar quality.

At a time when people should be encouraged to be more active, life is being made more difficult for people to take part in watersports across the country.

That is evident from the fact that members from the Halifax Canoe Club are deciding no longer to get into the water because of the foul smell of sewage emanating from the nearby River Calder.

This isn’t just an issue in the Calder Valley. The bathing water status of the River Wharfe in Ilkley is also said to be under threat just two years after it secured the status.