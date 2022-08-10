The next PM will inherit the lousiest hand ever dealt an incoming premier in the last 77 years - Bernard Ingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worse still, the Bank of England seems intent to outdo the pessimism of the official scientists during the pandemic. Chairman Andrew Bailey is a real misery guts, not having done much promptly to head off inflation.

At the same time assorted think tanks reckon his pessimism is overblown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are, they claim, in a stronger position than mainland Europe and the USA. Whichever tale you accept, we are a post-pandemic economic and social mess.

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss, centre right, at a hustings event, Elland Road in Leeds.

To make matters worse, the Tory party shows little sign of rallying behind its government. It is rent by a mixture of monumentally stupid Remainers and the panic stricken while some Tories risk association with a witch hunt against their deposed PM, Boris Johnson, through the Commons’ Privileges Committee.

It is not just the economy that is in trouble after the £400bn bill for combatting the pandemic, a yawning borrowing requirement and a cost-of-living crisis partly resulting from the war in the Ukraine.

The NHS is reported to be near melt-down and care of the feeble patchy to say the least.

The education system is not working. The law and order system is deeply unimpressive in tackling a crime wave. Illegal immigration is out of control, exacerbating a housing shortage.

Ms Truss will be very lucky if she avoids a winter fuel crisis, thanks to 30 years’ official neglect of our energy security. Meanwhile, the EU plays its vindictive games because of Brexit while Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping threaten world peace.

Not much of this can be laid at the door of Boris Johnson’s Government. Things have been going wrong for years. It is also only fair to point out that for the last 10 years they have been in government the Tories have been grappling with the consequences of the 2008 financial crash and now the pandemic and the need to bolster defences against the Commies.

If Liz Truss does not find that a horror story, she must have nerves of steel. She will need them.

On the brighter side, the uncharismatic Sir Keir Starmer leads an Opposition in which the Left-moderate split is as deep as ever. But let us not forget that, after 14 years in office, the mood in 2024 might well be “time for a change”, even if not much hope is reposed in a change.

The future is fraught with danger and Liz Truss will have to lay down a firm line from the outset.

This is a test of resolution, stamina and above all nerve. She must also level with the nation.

Before she crosses the steps of Downing Street she must leave no doubt that we are up against it and on a long journey to turn things around.

By the next election she intends to be able to report progress and to continue the treatment if re-elected.

In short, she would be mad to promise anything other than Winston Churchill’s “blood, toil, sweat and tears”.

Having thus come clean, she needs two things: the construction of a cohesive and purposeful Cabinet and an outline plan of action. So far we have had only an endless rag bag of ideas from the hustings. It needs to be given form.

That starts with promised tax cuts and other imposts to help cope with inflation and, crucially, promote growth. Without growth we are a sitting duck for the next crisis.

Crucial though it is to repair the economy, it is not enough, given Britain’s general condition. Behind this priority, we need action to prevent any deterioration in our services. That requires an end to the slackness in British society and institutions. She should demand that her responsibility is matched by the people.

That means putting the NHS, the care system, education and the police on notice that things must improve and that those at the top will be held directly responsible for any failure. If the English Channel has to be blockaded to prevent illegal immigration, so be it, if the French won’t stop it.

Oh yes, and the EU had better sort out our post-Brexit relations this year or our patience will run out.