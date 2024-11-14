The NHS cannot carry on as it is, senior managers need to improve their performance

It is widely accepted that the NHS cannot carry on as it is. More and more money is being thrown in its direction but patient care continues to fall.

That is why the Health Secretary’s proposals to create league tables and hold NHS managers to account are to be welcomed. There is no longer room for failure to go unchecked or even in some cases be rewarded.

NHS England will carry out a “no holds barred” review of NHS performance across England with the results made public in league tables.

This should not be about creating friction between staff and the NHS. Instead, with the stick there also needs to be a carrot.

The Health Secretary recognises this with the best NHS performers being offered greater spending control to help modernise their buildings, equipment and technology.

Patients are tired of seeing well remunerated senior NHS managers, who are on average paid £145,000, continuing to fail but not being held accountable. Too often they are given another lease of life at a different trust. It leads to accusations that the NHS is seen as a gravy train by some.

This accountability will need to come with support to ensure that leaders in the NHS are able to deal with the underlying issues.

The NHS can be a convenient target for criticism but it should not be taken for granted by either those who use it or those who work in it.