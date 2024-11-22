The outsourcing of crime prevention to the public and businesses is not working - Ismail Mulla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I think the majority of right-minded people would use far stronger, perhaps even unparliamentary language, to describe their feelings of the rising tide of crime.

Something has clearly gone wrong since the pandemic and we can all see it, especially when it comes to retail crime.

Earlier this year, the Co-op said it had seen a 44 per cent rise in retail crime, while a House of Lords inquiry found that 443,399 incidents of shop theft were recorded by police in the year to March 2024 – a 30 per cent increase on the previous year.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I’ve seen it first-hand. A couple of years ago, I was out shopping and popped into a branch of TK Maxx at the Crown Point Shopping Park, in Leeds, when a gang of criminals ran in and snatched a whole load of clothes before running out.

It had seemed as if the air had got out of the room. The law-abiding shoppers were either dumbfounded or out-right scared. The shop staff were merely powerless.

We have also witnessed how retailers have had to take ridiculous precautions to stop criminals from stealing.

Stores are having to hide away shopping baskets. Hi-tech security gates have become commonplace. There are even tags on everyday items like butter and milk. An independent shop round the corner from where I live has to padlock rolls of small plastic bags.

How did we reach this stage? I would point to the outsourcing of crime prevention to businesses and residents.

Police forces are simply not visible enough. Whether that be on our high streets or in our communities.

Even when there is a crime, the chances of them actually attending the scene are often slim.

No wonder criminals are emboldened so much so that they think it is acceptable to walk into a shop in broad daylight and walk out with arms full of loot.

When there is a burglary in a neighbourhood, they send out a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) out to hand out UV markers and stickers. It strikes me very much as closing the stable door after the horse has bolted.

Meanwhile retailers are left to fend for themselves. Let’s not forget the cost of the extra security measures are being picked up by us, customers.

Of course, there is a need for the public and businesses to do their bit in preventing the scourge of theft. But we’ve gone from asking people to ensure that windows and doors to their homes are locked to investing in full security systems.

Businesses are being asked to invest in hi-tech barriers and compromise shopper experience.

But the increase in retail crime is no longer just a nuisance. There are more and more stories of aggression towards staff members. I never thought we’d see the day where shop workers would have to wear body cameras.

The Government’s pledge to make assaults on shopworkers a criminal offence is to be welcomed.

The only way to start winning this fight against crime is the return of a meaningful police presence on our streets. You cannot keep thumbing off crime prevention to the public.

Now the retort will be that there aren’t enough officers for forces to have bobbies on the beat.

But when technology is bringing forward efficiency in many other aspects of life, why haven’t police forces been able to leverage these opportunities?

It’s not just the police, every public body’s output seems to be worsening when it should be improving with the aid of technology.

At a time when high streets are struggling, the Government should be putting retail crime at the top of the agenda.

It’s worth reminding ourselves of the fact that it is usually elderly people that are keeping physical stores going with younger generations now opting to shop online. Who would actually feel comfortable seeing their elderly parents or grandparents going shopping in the present environment?

While it’s good to hear the Home Secretary talk tough on crime, during her visit to Morrisons she said: “People committing crimes have to end up paying the price.” The proof will be in how the Government actually goes about tackling this scourge.