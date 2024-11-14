The past week has reminded us of the importance of Remembrance for North Yorkshire - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many we watched the Festival of Remembrance on television, so ably compered by Adrian Lester, and in my own village the postbox has been yarn-bombed with a Tommy`s helmet, and many poppies. Two contrasting sizes of respect. No one could fail to be moved by the sombre solemnity of the ceremony at the Cenotaph, replicated in most communities; again in our village a small group gathered in our churchyard where our war memorial stands. No less respectful.

Circumstances differ, community by community, family by family. My Polish grandfather went off to war, conscripted into the Kaiser's army, and was killed by the Russians of the Tsar's army on the Eastern front. My English grandfather went off to war, a Captain, fought at Wipers (Ypres) as he called it amongst other well-known battles, but came back safe, with his service revolver and a captured German Luger pistol. Amazingly my brother and I were allowed to handle these as toys until an amnesty in the late 50s persuaded him to surrender them before they might fall into more hostile hands.

A special part of the Festival of Remembrance for us this year was the inclusion of a military choir. Not one of the many Wives` choirs which have wonderfully sprung up since Gareth Malone exploded on to our TV screens with the first some years ago now, this one was made up of service children from North Yorkshire, from Catterick, kids whose dads or mums are serving soldiers.

York Remembrance Sunday Service. PIC: Simon Hulme

I had the great privilege to join them one evening last week as they were rehearsing for a final time before the festival. I was in the company of the Garrison Commander Lt Colonel Anderson, and the local Member Councillor Kevin Foster, also NYC`s Armed Forces champion. Each councillor is given a sum of money to support local causes in their areas, and both Kevin and I had helped pay for the tops the choir were to wear for the concert. The military connection to North Yorkshire, both green and blue, is huge both in terms of numbers of people directly involved, and families, and an increasing number of ex-service personnel who choose to retire amongst us, and this seemed like an easy way to say thank you.

I sat next to a young girl called Frankie, who really impressed me with her politeness, and also her enthusiasm and excitement for the task ahead, tinged with not a little trepidation. There was a long train journey to undertake, she'd never visited London before, there was a song to perform, in the huge Albert Hall, in front of the King. Wow.

We had a tangential connection. Her Dad is in an armoured regiment. My dad had also fought his war in tanks. However my dad had fought an enemy clearly identifiable by uniform. Her dad`s enemies are more likely terrorists, hidden in plain sight in plain clothes. She had obvious pride that her father was a serving soldier. Like me, with age and increased knowledge she will come to have pride in the value her father’s service, and that of his colleagues and all our military, has added to our world.

When we watched the festival and their part in it, the nerves had gone, the trepidation flew away, and we could all take pride and enjoyment in our young people doing what they did so well. Bravo the choir.

When I was first elected to North Yorkshire County Council, initially I represented all the area covered by the Garrison. Over the years local government boundary changes have altered and reduced that area, but I have always retained Catterick Village amongst some other communities.

Catterick Village is home to Marne Barracks, where Royal Air Force Catterick used to be as it became known, previously the aerodrome of the Royal Flying Corps.

On the side of the old A1 to the north of the village stands a war memorial, high on a bank and reached by a steep procession of well-kept stone steps.

I don’t know the history, but this must be one of the earliest memorials, for its now faded epitaph reads “Sacred to the memory of the officers and non-commissioned officers and men of Catterick Camp and Aerodrome who fell in the Great War 1914 – 1918. May they rest in peace.”

Along with the Parish Council I donated some council locality monies some time ago to help repair the wooden parts of this monument. The rest, although old, are in good condition. Not greatly visited, but never forgotten by others, I have chosen to lay my Council`s wreath here every year since I was elected, as to me it captures the geography of all the local military connections to whom we should be so grateful.

Lest we forget.