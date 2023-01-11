The PM has only backed himself into a corner with his five pledges - Bernard Ingham

After 24 years in the business of presenting Government policy and measures I am beginning to wonder whether this Government knows its humerus from its posterior.

It has just managed to give five hostages to fortune not within a week but in one fell swoop – in a key Prime Ministerial speech. His initiative has unaccountably drawn some qualified praise and he is clearly proud of his effort since he has emailed me seeking my support. He is doomed to disappointment.

He says he intends to halve inflation this year, thereby putting himself at the mercy of world events. I hope the world is merciful.

He intends to grow the economy but how? He is going to reduce debt, he had better or we are on the way to basket-case status. But when and how? Hospital waiting lists as long as your arm are to be slashed but I haven’t a clue how, And, yes, illegal migration across the Channel is to be ended. I will believe that when I see it as the French have a vested interest in exporting the problem and its cost.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre in Leeds. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

On top of all this he is to make sure that maths is taught throughout schooling, which I am sure warmed the cockles of the nation's heart.

As one who retired hurt on calculus at the age of 16, I was not impressed, though I recognise the need for a more numerate population. And then we have repeated announcements deferring previously promised initiatives, though Channel 4 privatisation isn’t apparently to go ahead. We need the money.

All this gives the impression of a Government going five steps forward – but, again, how – and five steps backwards while striving desperately to give a dynamic impression. It is not exactly succeeding. I worry about its unwillingness to confront reality.

That reality is an electorate struggling with the cost of living after the covid epidemic and Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine, fearful that the country is going downhill yet paradoxically apparently unwilling to graft its way to success – the age of entitlement has arrived – and desperately in need of an inspirational lift.

Mr Sunak has undoubtedly calmed things down since last year’s political soap opera. But so far he seems to be more of a technocrat than a politician who can move people’s hearts and minds.

Worse still, No 10 presentational advice seems useless. Promises are not going to get you far when so much is obviously wrong with the system under the Government’s control.

Let me give you just one example. It is claimed that Number 10 now has a staff of 400 whereas in Margaret Thatcher’s days it was at most around 80. No taxpayer is going to be in the least impressed until they hear how that is to be slashed.

Similarly, you can promise to reform the NHS until you are foaming at the mouth but nobody will listen until you explain how its bloated bureaucracy is to be drastically slimmed down. Yet so far we have heard little concrete about overhauling the Government machine.

And while the HS2 rail link continues to swallow billions of public money you might as well be baying at the moon.

Another reality is that the Tory Party does not seem to know what it stands for any more so overwhelmed it is by the dangerous post-covid world that has emerged.

It badly needs a reminder from the Prime Minister that its traditional beliefs have not changed.

The object is still financial prudence, controlled spending, low inflation, small government, sound defence and personal responsibility. The Government’s objective is to get back on track as soon as possible.

But, given the level of debt, it cannot be soon. We – everyone of us – has to apply ourselves to the nation’s regeneration.

All this adds up to two things: first, a broad philosophical speech from the PM setting out Tory beliefs, the scale of the problems confronting the nation, the continuing risks, when we might reasonably see progress, especially on reducing spending and taxes, and an assurance that each problem area – trade union militancy, NHS, illegal immigration, enforcement of the law, the corruption of the education system and the horrific abuse of freedom by the internet – will be the subject of costed action reports, taken and intended, within six months.

