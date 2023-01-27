The PM of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has been brave by showing vulnerability - Daxa Patel

The words “I no longer have enough in the tank” from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern may have resonated with some people. Her critics have been somewhat harsh but putting aside politics and just looking at this from a human angle, her explanation as to why she is stepping down does give us an opportunity to take stock of whether we have enough in the tank.

Much has been said about normalising burn out, for me it is more about acknowledging that such a thing does exist, and can happen to any of us. I have seen many go through this in a very silent way. I did too. At the time I was heading a department and had also become my dad’s primary carer. Juggling quietly but struggling led to the inner turmoil which meant something had to give, and my career was dispensable not my father.

There can be many telling symptoms of burn out including a sense of being overstretched, overwhelmed, and even taken for granted. Often this becomes apparent when there is a constant struggle between competing priorities, and a sense that work is taking priority over family. In this day and age people should not have to suffer from burn out quietly, but I know it is hard to show our vulnerability.

I think the PM of New Zealand has been quite brave. We honestly do not need to look too far if we listen to ourselves. Our energy and intuition usually will tell us if our way of life is out of sync.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses the media in Ratana, New Zealand. PIC: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP

Like with mental health there are issues around being acknowledged and supported for those who go through burn out. It may seem this is an act for pity or an excuse but being torn and exhausted can also be a very genuine, and horrid place to be. The PM of New Zealand has had to deal with conscious and unconscious bias, not to mention ageism, and sexism but one thing she can be applauded for is her honesty.

As Brene’ Brown says “vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our greatest measure of courage.” In a world of power and perfection it takes a huge deal of courage to be seen as we are. Awareness comes from sharing and sharing leads to better understanding. Understanding can lead to compassion, and support rather than harsh judgement.

Leaders in public roles have the added challenge of being scrutinised to the point that their human frailty is seen as weakness but they are human too just like us, and those who go through burn out deserve our sympathy and support.

It is uncomfortable for some to hear others say they need to take a step back just as it is uncomfortable to acknowledge the juggling that has to happen to allow us to be a success in our jobs and also be a success on the home front. There are people who will say we can have it all, I disagree. Life makes us make conscious choices and sometimes professional success comes at the cost of our private life. However, if we acknowledge that each one of us is right to feel how we do whenever, and wherever we are in our journey, can we do our bit to help them feel empowered when they do decide to say enough is enough.

Leaders cannot be leaders unless they are human like the rest of us. I applaud Jacinda Ardern for having the guts to remind the rest of us that it is okay to give up a seemingly ‘good’ position if she needs to reconfigure and find better balance.