The PM’s leadership deserves praise but it’s time to redefine our special relationship with the US - Daxa Patel

Our Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has been a beacon of strength and leadership on the international stage, earning well-deserved applause in the House of Commons.

It is invigorating to see the United Kingdom stepping up, leading with integrity and vision. We stand with a leadership that commands respect globally, a stark contrast to the tumultuous political landscape across the Atlantic.

President Trump's approach to Ukraine, while disruptive, raises questions about the 'special' relationship with the USA. It is time for Britain to redefine this bond, much like we did post-Brexit, crafting alliances on our own terms with powerful economies.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hold a meeting at Lancaster House, London. PIC: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

As we navigate the complexities of international relations, it is vital to reassess our alliances and ensure they are built on mutual respect and shared values. The 'special' relationship with the USA, while historically significant, must evolve to reflect the changing dynamics of global politics. We must forge partnerships that empower us to stand tall on the world stage, much like the phoenix rising from the ashes of Brexit.

We must not be blind or dependent, for that breeds weakness. President Volodymyr Zelensky's courage is undeniable. He is not a career politician but a wartime leader, defending his nation's sovereignty with grace amidst adversity. Europe, Canada and Britain have a chance to unite, supporting Ukraine against Vladimir Putin's aggression. Our focus should be on rescuing kidnapped Ukrainian children and pushing for an immediate ceasefire. Economic sanctions alone will not deter Putin's ambitions to restore a bygone empire.

The courage of President Zelensky serves as a powerful reminder that leadership is not about titles or tenure but about the unwavering commitment to one's people and principles. His resolve in the face of adversity is a call to action for all of us to support Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty. It is a call for the rest of the world to unite, not just in words but in deeds, to counter the aggression of Putin's regime.

Balancing solidarity and practicality require patience and a genuine desire to stop further damage. Intentionality is key.

In a world where greed often overshadows justice, my hope is for a united front with Europe and Commonwealth nations, driven by kindness and compassion. Reflecting on history, like the resilience shown during WWII, we can draw lessons from the past to navigate the present.

Imagine a media blackout on inflammatory rhetoric, allowing diplomacy to thrive behind closed doors. Social media silence could prevent the escalation of fragile situations. We need leaders with integrity, courage, and the humility to collaborate effectively. While we cannot summon past giants like Nelson Mandela or Winston Churchill, we can choose today's best to lead us forward.

I envision a world where emotional intelligence and respect guide our actions. It is time for a timeline-driven agreement to halt the war, offering all parties a chance to save face and find peace. In these difficult times, Sir Keir Starmer's leadership has been a testament to this, showcasing the strength and resilience that define the British spirit. His actions remind us that true leadership is about serving the greater good, not just wielding power or going on an ego trip which sadly, certain leaders have embarked on.

Imagine a world where media and social platforms are used not to inflame tensions but to foster understanding and dialogue. A world where leaders are chosen not for their rhetoric but for their ability to listen, empathise and act with integrity.

We need leaders who embody the virtues of courage, respect and resilience, leaders who can navigate the complexities of modern diplomacy with grace and wisdom.

As we strive for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, let us remember that complexity is the enemy of progress. Sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective. By embracing an old-fashioned approach to diplomacy, we can pave the way for harmony without further bloodshed.

Political leaders are not mentored or taught the art of communication or diplomacy. Perhaps the time has come where politicians are required to pass a leadership fitness test. This might make them more accountable and cautious as words and beliefs, positive or negative, do create a ripple effect.

In conclusion, I extend my gratitude to our Prime Minister for championing diplomacy and for his leadership. It is time to act with urgency and purpose, to seize the moment and create a legacy of peace for future generations.