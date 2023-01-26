Headlines in the media last week made alarming reading for anyone involved with policing. ‘Police trust hangs by a thread’. ‘The Met is rotten to the core’. These were some of the more restrained comments.

We can, however, hardly be surprised. It was bad enough learning about the crimes that David Carrick, a serving officer, committed against women. But it seemed unbelievable that they had been carried out over a period of nearly two decades and, despite many warnings, were never seriously challenged. The Met had missed opportunities on several occasions, but had not acted. How could this be?

It raised a sickening question: was what has been revealed happening elsewhere? Was it something systemic, even cultural?

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you may know, our Chief Constable, Lauren Poultney, is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for counter-corruption. This is even more reason why we must be absolutely sure that what has been revealed in London is not happening here.

Police forces need to ensure that trust is not lost in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been heartened by what the Chief Constable has written to police staff and officers in South Yorkshire. In a recent message to them, she began by accepting that the challenge to policing was not just about the actions of one officer. It was ‘the systematic failure of the Met to deal with the officer at the earliest opportunity, and other subsequent opportunities’.

She went on to make it clear that ‘where we see wrongdoing, we will take action and we will support those who do’. ‘I don’t want one criminal officer to represent me as a police officer, and equally I don’t want the failings of one force to represent a service. It’s on each and everyone of us to ensure it doesn’t.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Constable then explained why it was so important to establish a ‘call it out’ culture. This was not about being disloyal to friends but about ‘public safety at the highest level’. She rightly said that public trust and confidence will be nurtured if the police are seen to be people who call out wrongdoing and deal with it.

This is not easy. It takes courage and determination to call out someone who is part of your team or support network. But what kind of support network is it if it is not supporting you in upholding the values and high standards that all officers should aspire to and which the public demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every police force is currently looking at its vetting procedures and whether anything in the past has been missed. I dare say some bad behaviour, some criminal behaviour, will be found, not least in London. But it must be done.

When I first became Police and Crime Commissioner, trust and confidence in the police had been badly damaged in South Yorkshire because of what had happened locally – the Hillsborough inquest verdicts and the Jay Report into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Burnham, who was then the Shadow Home Secretary, said the police here were ‘rotten to the core’ – the same words now being used following the Carrick revelations. It took a lot of time and energy by the police here to throw off those accusations. It would be a tragedy if national issues should now impact trust and confidence here after all that effort. I believe the force here is doing everything it can to ensure this does not happen.