The premium on second homes in North Yorkshire is going towards housing initiatives - Carl Les

I think all accept that we have a shortage of affordable housing in all parts of this county and we need to take initiatives to address that.

Not a popular decision, certainly with the property owners who have to pay the premium, but I can confirm that we are the first, and possibly the only, council in the country to commit all the premium to housing initiatives, tempting though it might have been to use it to offset some of the other financial challenges we have.

While about 800 new affordable homes have been developed in NY each year over the past decade, there is still a lack of properties to meet demand. There are more than 8,000 second homes in North Yorkshire, the highest number in Yorkshire.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire Council. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The funding will help introduce more housing in areas particularly affected by the affordability crisis. A large share will be committed to support the affordable housing delivery fund, directly putting houses on the ground.

Rural housing delivery, where costs of development are often greater, will also benefit, as well as community-led housing schemes. We have some excellent schemes already, and more can follow. Housing provision is a spectrum, and we will invest in bespoke schemes to adapt properties for disabled living, aid supported living schemes and address serious issues on the coast connected with rough sleeping and homelessness.

There is speculation that some people will try to get out of the premium. Where this is legitimate, so be it.

Tax avoidance, for example by turning the second home into a holiday let, letting for at least 105 days out of an available for hire 210 days, is perfectly legal. Trying to evade the tax by letting to a friend or family member at zero or reduced rates, or for more than 35 consecutive days or 155 days per year is not.

I was saddened to hear last week of the passing of Bryan Lye, late of the Quernhow Café that was situated at Sinderby on the northbound carriageway of the A1, the Great North Road, between Leeming Bar and Boroughbridge.

Our businesses were competitors, I suppose, in that we both served the same marketplace, but we looked after coaches and cars and some lorries. They looked after a few cars and lots of lorries. It seemed as if most lorry-drivers on A1 liked to stop there.

Mr & Mrs Lye (as they were then to me) ran an excellent business, a clean café with a warm welcome and really good home cooking. If the Les Routiers guide to roadside eateries had started in England, not France, the Quernhow would have been its prime example.

Only after we had both retired did I get to meet Bryan socially, and I was pleased to be able to help him with a bit of local history he was researching. I was able to enquire of the archives section at the County Record Office and its hugely knowledgeable Head, Margaret Bousfield, about a clock.

Not just any old clock, but a clock placed on the parapet of Healam Bridge, a small stone structure on A1 near to Oak Tree Farm and the turnoff to Burneston.

Donated by the Leyland lorry building company of Lancashire as corporate advertising, it was one of either seven or eleven (the exact number is disputed) erected on main roads throughout England in the 1930s. Bryan wanted to find out who maintained it and what happened to it.

Local people were employed to look after it, clean it and wind it. We found that a man in Hampshire was paid to look after the A3 clock at the rate of £2 per year, but unfortunately we could find no record of the Healam Bridge clockmaster.

A survey in 1932 checking the compliance of all advertising signs on A1 – done by North Riding Police, that`s a novel idea – did show that the clock was erected in 1931 on land owned by a William Morris. At some point the clock was moved to the parapet by NRCC or possibly the Ministry of Transport.

In my childhood I must have been driven past it numerous times, but I do not recall seeing it. We discovered it was removed in 1955 when the A1 was widened and the first dual carriageway took the road away from Healam Bridge to cross the beck.

It wasn`t lost however as it was moved to a location still on A1 at Plawsworth between Durham and Chester-le-Street. Its base was still there in 2017 when that section was improved, but it was rumoured that the clock had long been shipped to Australia.

I think Bryan was pleased with his research and the wealth of knowledge that is contained within the County Record Service, perhaps an often hidden and overlooked service of the Council.