The Prime Minister needs to focus on the basics and be honest with the country - Daxa Patel

But let us look closer to home as we cannot tackle the future other than future proof our resilience to embrace what is. Anyone who saw Sir Ed Davey and his wife share their journey of caring for their son, John, will have been touched. This snippet was also in the Lib Dems party political broadcast. I saw a more human side to this politician, not that I know him personally of course, but his honesty and ability to understand what millions of people go through while caring for a loved one was insightful, and deep.

It reminded me of my days when I became my dad’s primary carer, not that I saw myself as one, because I was his daughter first and foremost. Love does not need labels, but love does not mean society should not care or offer support to those who are in caring roles. We really do not care for our unpaid carers as we do not even see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new government here will no doubt announce in days to come that the situation they have inherited from the Tories is far worse than they thought and we will be told it will take decades to put things right. This is called managing expectations, anyone in a leadership role will know.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer takes part in a TV interview at a campaign event. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In anticipation of this, I want to remind the new government that we are not asking for anything other than the basics. Just put the basics right first then focus on aspirations.

Roads that are pothole free are not much to ask for given that indirectly we pay for this service through our council tax.

Access to GP and dentists in a timely manner, again, not much to ask for given that this is funded through taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basic social care so our frail and vulnerable do not feel abandoned and so hospitals cannot use lack of beds as an excuse for the long waits in hospital corridors or for a reason to explain the delays in timely treatment and surgical procedures, leaving patients in pain and with an overall worsening prognosis. In some cases, even death, because the patient was not afforded the basic care and medical treatment they needed.

Basic care for the elderly with dignity in their own home without being in constant fear of a fall or worse still being removed from their home into a care home facility which either is beyond their means or is sub-standard to meet their basic needs when they need it the most.

Dementia nursing homes cost more than a night in a decent five-star hotel and horror stories of residents being left unfed or neglected are not new. We want the government to address our basic needs, not promise us the earth.

Basic safety for children and women while going about their life. A child should not fear getting caught in a knife attack and a woman should not fear being assaulted in an alleyway. We need honest police officers roaming our streets not gambling on when the elections will take place or worst still participating in criminal acts themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need basic housing, so children and families have a roof over their head, a home which is damp free with running hot water and heating. Surely, not too much to ask in a developed country.

We need better control of our borders to cater for the basic needs of our own first and yes, we must accommodate those who fear persecution but not be taken for granted by criminal boat masterminds.

Our teachers, medical professionals and caring professionals need basic safety so they can do their job without fearing hostility and abuse.

We need basic respect, dignity and care which all citizens have a right to expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This message is for our new Prime Minister, please do not drown us with promises you cannot keep, no matter how well intentioned these promises may be. Be honest and answer the call of the nation by providing the basics. High earners do not mind tax rises so long as the money is used wisely for those who are struggling.

People and companies making obscene money at the expense of others need a clear warning that this will not be tolerated anymore. The discarded PPE worth millions of pounds comes to mind along with the thousands of excess deaths caused during the pandemic because basic PPE, and testing was not available to people being sent back into care homes.

And speaking of delivering on the basic needs of our society I ask the new government to act with integrity. How is it possible for people with no morals to enter politics and bet on the side? How is it possible for a volunteer to make racist remarks against a sitting Prime Minister?

This country has a right to expect basic standards of behaviour from those in charge of our governance. We are not asking for much.

You said you are here to serve, please just do that.