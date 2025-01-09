The Prime Minister needs to get serious about social care reform
More reviews and consultations are good but that is not going to solve the underlying problems that are afflicting the social care sector.
The NHS is in a perennial state of crisis and this is directly linked to inadequate social care provisions. Bed blocking has become rife because patients cannot be released from hospitals as they cannot be cared for in the community.
Instead of action another commission has been launched by Labour to look at social care. Sir Andrew Dilnot, who led a review into the future of funding social care and published his proposals in 2011, says it is “blindingly” obvious that something is done to fix social care.
He makes it clear that the Prime Minister’s backing for reform is “absolutely critical”. Sir Andrew added that “if the Prime Minister gets behind this then something, I think, will happen”. That is why Sir Keir Starmer needs to throw his weight behind social care.
Posturing on social care is not good enough. Promises of a National Care Service down the line seem more distant now than ever before.
Campaigners have long called for reform of the sector and their arguments are only getting stronger by the day.
If the Government is truly serious about fixing the NHS, then it needs to put social care reform first. Without it, any solutions are merely a sticking plaster.
