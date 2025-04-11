The Prime Minister’s backing for Doncaster Sheffield Airport is significant

The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) requires not only financial backing but also political backing from the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Labour has in the past called for DSA to be reopened and the Chancellor’s speech earlier this year backed the airport, the Prime Minister’s support is the strongest indication yet that it is a question of when rather than if.

The Prime Minister is right to call the closure a “huge missed opportunity”. That is something that campaigners have been keen to emphasise in their fight to reopen the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has always been a sense that DSA never really realised its potential. However, the question still remains as to whether the local authorities will be able to run it in a financially viable way in the long run, given the inability of the previous operator to make it work.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Doncaster. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Keir visited Doncaster yesterday as part of an announcement that an additional £30m of funding from South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard would go towards creating a sustainable aviation hub next to the airport.

This support for DSA is to be welcomed but given the taxpayer money that is at stake, caution needs to be exercised. And this caution needs to be coupled with transparency.

The £30m will come from Mr Coppard’s 2026/27 funding settlement and a mayoral investment fund. City of Doncaster Council has already allocated £105m to the scheme, from its share of devolved funding given to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad